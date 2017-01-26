Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Saturn and Its Rings System in Stunning Detail

Cassini mission has poured over incredible images of Saturn and its rings over the years. And the latest one is no less than amazing.

The new image shows the sunlit side of Saturn and its rings system from the vantage point of Cassini. That is impossible to capture using ground- based telescopes.

“No Earth-based telescope could ever capture a view quite like this. Earth-based views can only show Saturn's daylit side, from within about 25 degrees of Saturn's equatorial plane. A spacecraft in orbit, like Cassini, can capture stunning scenes that would be impossible from our home planet.” NASA says.

The image is taken at a distance of approximately 810,000 miles from Saturn. Cassini's wide angle camera has been used to capture this stunning view while the spacecraft was passing through the plane of Saturn’s rings on October 28, 2016.

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has been studying Saturn and its many moons since reaching its orbit in 2004. During its more than a decade long journey, Cassini has made numerous discoveries about the ringed planet.

Currently, Cassini is in the final stage of its mission, where it is diving through above and around the outer rings of Saturn. Spacecraft instruments will attempt to collect direct samples from the rings during this long series of close flybys. The images taken during the ring-grazing phase are expected to have the level of details not seen since Cassini’s arrival.

Cassini will continue exploring Saturn until being destroyed into planet’s atmosphere in September, 2017.