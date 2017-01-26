 
 

Audi Develops New Process To Etch Symbols Into Car Paint

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 4:43am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Audi Develops New Process to Etch Symbols into Car Paint
Audi has developed a process for the partial matting of painted surfaces. With this procedure the lettering "Audi Sport" was etched on the Audi R8. Credit: AudiAG
  • Audi offers the feature of new symbols painting in Car painting
 

Audi cars will now offer printed matted logos and symbols on the cars

Audi is now going to introduce a new process of partial kind of matting on the surface of cars. The special kind of powder roughens the clear lacquer on the surface of car which runs on the surface of a few thousands of millimeter so that all the markings made become individually prominent. Another thing that is more important is that all the markings become visible for a longer time.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

This is the process that is developed by Audi experts which makes Audi unique for each individual. According to this process any kind of desired logo or style can be printed easily on the car of your choice. The design can be easily matted on the car of owner’s choice.

According to the heads at Audi, this kind of unique matting technique is pretty suitable for any kind of personalization experience that will be long lasting and more permanent as compared to other customized techniques.

“The method of partial matting is an excellent example of the flexibility of our production. Being able to implement individualization in normal series production is one of the aims of our smart factory,” stated Prof. Dr. Hubert Waltl, Member of the Board of Management for Production at AUDI AG.

Another important thing about this matting technique is that it will make a car fully customized and individual for anybody. This is a smart solution by Audi that will make the customers have a fully customized car for them which will have a unique feature as compared to others.

The newly designed kind of process helps in printing the design template on the body and then spraying it with a special powder. That is again blasted with a spray paint. After that a coating is applied that binds the color on surface.

After that the appearance of matt and homogenous pattern is applied on it which makes it lasting. The designing is done accurately and in such a way that it becomes visible with lighter tones of light as well.

“With this process, we modify the brilliance of the paintwork and the intensity of its sheen. Light hitting the surface is then reflected diffusely by the individualized surface areas. This makes it appear matt,” explained project manager Dr. Erhard Brandl.

Production section head Mirko Endres added: “This form of individualization is weather resistant, unlike conventional lettering and stickers, and it has a much more high-quality appearance.”

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

19 hours ago, 8:53am CST

Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

20 hours ago, 8:35am CST

Walmart Will Sell Cars Too

Walmart Will Sell Cars Too

20 hours ago, 7:52am CST

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

21 hours ago, 7:20am CST

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 600 Games

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 600 Games

13 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

1 hour ago

Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Saturn and Its Rings System in Stunning Detail

Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Saturn and Its Rings System in Stunning Detail

1 hour ago

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

1 hour ago

Facebook Revamps Trending Topics to Curb Fake News and Alternative Facts

Facebook Revamps Trending Topics to Curb Fake News and Alternative Facts

2 hours ago

Heinz Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Day Off for Employees and Petition to Make Day after Super Bowl a Holiday

Heinz Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Day Off for Employees and Petition to Make Day after Super Bowl a Holiday

3 hours ago

Super Bowl Party Tips for People Who Aren&#039;t Fans of Football

Super Bowl Party Tips for People Who Aren't Fans of Football

10 hours ago, 5:55pm CST

How to Watch the Oscar Nominated Movies This Year

How to Watch the Oscar Nominated Movies This Year

11 hours ago, 5:06pm CST

&quot;Find My AirPods&quot; Released

"Find My AirPods" Released

13 hours ago, 3:29pm CST

&#039;1984&#039; Soars to the Top of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

'1984' Soars to the Top of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

13 hours ago, 3:04pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Cars & Vehicles

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

19 hours ago, 8:53am CST

Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

20 hours ago, 8:35am CST

Walmart Will Sell Cars Too

Walmart Will Sell Cars Too

20 hours ago, 7:52am CST

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

21 hours ago, 7:20am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 600 Games

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 600 Games

13 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

1 hour ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.