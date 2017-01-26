Audi Develops New Process to Etch Symbols into Car Paint

Audi is now going to introduce a new process of partial kind of matting on the surface of cars. The special kind of powder roughens the clear lacquer on the surface of car which runs on the surface of a few thousands of millimeter so that all the markings made become individually prominent. Another thing that is more important is that all the markings become visible for a longer time.

This is the process that is developed by Audi experts which makes Audi unique for each individual. According to this process any kind of desired logo or style can be printed easily on the car of your choice. The design can be easily matted on the car of owner’s choice.

According to the heads at Audi, this kind of unique matting technique is pretty suitable for any kind of personalization experience that will be long lasting and more permanent as compared to other customized techniques.

“The method of partial matting is an excellent example of the flexibility of our production. Being able to implement individualization in normal series production is one of the aims of our smart factory,” stated Prof. Dr. Hubert Waltl, Member of the Board of Management for Production at AUDI AG.

Another important thing about this matting technique is that it will make a car fully customized and individual for anybody. This is a smart solution by Audi that will make the customers have a fully customized car for them which will have a unique feature as compared to others.

The newly designed kind of process helps in printing the design template on the body and then spraying it with a special powder. That is again blasted with a spray paint. After that a coating is applied that binds the color on surface.

After that the appearance of matt and homogenous pattern is applied on it which makes it lasting. The designing is done accurately and in such a way that it becomes visible with lighter tones of light as well.

“With this process, we modify the brilliance of the paintwork and the intensity of its sheen. Light hitting the surface is then reflected diffusely by the individualized surface areas. This makes it appear matt,” explained project manager Dr. Erhard Brandl.

Production section head Mirko Endres added: “This form of individualization is weather resistant, unlike conventional lettering and stickers, and it has a much more high-quality appearance.”