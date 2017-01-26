 
 

Scientists Discovered Today's Rare Meteorites Were Once Common

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 4:55am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists Discovered Today&#039;s Rare Meteorites Were Once Common
This is an electron microscope image of a polished cross section of chrome spinel from a fossil micrometeorite that scientists believe comes from the asteroid 4 Vesta. Credit: Philipp Heck, The Field Museum
 

Scientists Reveal Rare Meteorites that Used to be Common

A huge blast in the outer space occurred 460 million years ago. The blast was a result of collision of asteroid with an unknown object, breaking the asteroid into small chunks, named meteorites.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

These meteorites also entered the earth at the time when dinosaurs existed. Scientists had a question that what kinds of meteorites were making their way to Earth before that collision? 

Scientists researched to get the answer of this question, and published the study in Nature Astronomy.  They found that today’s meteorites are rare, but they were common before the incident of collision.

The meteorites that fell to earth millions of years before were different from the meteorites of today, said paper's lead author, Philipp Heck of The Field Museum in Chicago. It’s difficult to find the type of ancient meteorites, as its juts like we expect snow in summer, like it happens in winter.

Meteorites are rock pieces formed from debris by collision of asteroids, moons or any other planets. Meteorites have different types depending on their composition. After finding the type of rare meteorites, the scientists can understand the nature of objects in the solar system.

Scientists yet don’t know much about meteorites’ flux to earth that happened in the history.Conventionally, they think that the solar system was very stable 500 million years ago, and its strange that meteorites of 467 million years ago were different from the current meteorites, said coauthor Birger Schmitz of Sweden's Lund University.

The research team collected samples of rock from Russians ancient seafloor that has micrometeorites, and put them in acid to get dissolved, leaving only chromite crystals. These crystals were still the same after millions of years, said Heck. Scientists used these crystals to study their parent body that created micrometeorites.

After analyzing the spinels, the scientists found that ancient meteorites and today’s micrometeorites are different. Scientists will continue their study to understand different meteorites to know more about solar system and its asteroids.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Saturn and Its Rings System in Stunning Detail

Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Saturn and Its Rings System in Stunning Detail

3 hours ago

Weird Catfish Species Discovered in Myanmar

Weird Catfish Species Discovered in Myanmar

15 hours ago, 2:32pm CST

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

19 hours ago, 9:57am CST

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

20 hours ago, 9:49am CST

Apple expected to report record earnings on January 31, 2017

Apple expected to report record earnings on January 31, 2017

16 minutes ago

Americans to gobble up 1.33 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LI

Americans to gobble up 1.33 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LI

38 minutes ago

DRAM prices rally through Q2 2017 thanks to tight supply

DRAM prices rally through Q2 2017 thanks to tight supply

56 minutes ago

BMW X1 Additional Production Will Begin at VDL Nedcar in August 2017

BMW X1 Additional Production Will Begin at VDL Nedcar in August 2017

1 hour ago

Audi Develops New Process to Etch Symbols into Car Paint

Audi Develops New Process to Etch Symbols into Car Paint

1 hour ago

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 600 Games

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 600 Games

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

2 hours ago

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

3 hours ago

Facebook Revamps Trending Topics to Curb Fake News and Alternative Facts

Facebook Revamps Trending Topics to Curb Fake News and Alternative Facts

3 hours ago

Heinz Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Day Off for Employees and Petition to Make Day after Super Bowl a Holiday

Heinz Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Day Off for Employees and Petition to Make Day after Super Bowl a Holiday

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Saturn and Its Rings System in Stunning Detail

Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Saturn and Its Rings System in Stunning Detail

3 hours ago

Weird Catfish Species Discovered in Myanmar

Weird Catfish Species Discovered in Myanmar

15 hours ago, 2:32pm CST

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

19 hours ago, 9:57am CST

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

20 hours ago, 9:49am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Apple expected to report record earnings on January 31, 2017

Apple expected to report record earnings on January 31, 2017

16 minutes ago

Americans to gobble up 1.33 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LI

Americans to gobble up 1.33 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LI

38 minutes ago

DRAM prices rally through Q2 2017 thanks to tight supply

DRAM prices rally through Q2 2017 thanks to tight supply

56 minutes ago

BMW X1 Additional Production Will Begin at VDL Nedcar in August 2017

BMW X1 Additional Production Will Begin at VDL Nedcar in August 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.