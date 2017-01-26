Americans to gobble up 1.33 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LI

One of the most common foods that Americans will consume during the Super Bowl next month is chicken wings. Whatever your favorite part of the wing, the flat or the drumette, the spicy goodness is a common food for football watching. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans will consume a massive amount of wings during Super Bowl LI to the tune of 1.33 billion flats and drumettes.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Think for a minute just how many chicken wings that is. The National Chicken Council says that is enough flats and drumettes to circle the Earth almost three times. The council says that Americans will consume more wings this year than they did last year with growth of 2% compared to the numbers consumed in 2016. That doesn't sound like much growth until you consider that is an additional 30 million wings.

The growth in wing consumption is even larger when compared to how many wings were eaten for the big game in 2015. Comparing 2015 to expected consumption in 2017 shows growth of 6.5% or 80 million wings. It's hard for most people to fathom just how far it is around the circumference of the Earth (it's 24,901 miles) so the National Chicken Council has tried to put the number of wings eaten during the Super Bowl in better perspective.

If the 1.33 billion wings were laid end to end, they would reach from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass to the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia nearly 80 times. 1.33 billion wings weigh 338 times more than the combined weight of all 32 NFL teams. If a single NFL lineman ate two wings per minute, it would take them 1,265 years, 80 days, 7 hours, and 12 minutes to eat all 1.33 billion wings.