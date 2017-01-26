Qualcomm reports $6 billion in Q1 fiscal 2017 revenues

Qualcomm has reported its earnings for Q1 fiscal 2017 and has posted significant growth compared to the same quarter of 2016. The company has reported Q1 fiscal 2017 revenues of $6 billion, GAAP EPS $0.46 and Non-GAAP EPS $1.19. The first fiscal quarter ended on December 25, 2016.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

"We are pleased with the strong start to our fiscal year and the year-over-year earnings growth across both our semiconductor and licensing businesses," said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "Looking ahead, the pending NXP acquisition accelerates our strategic transformation in the high growth areas of automotive, IoT, security and networking. We are very well positioned to lead as the semiconductor engine for the intelligent, connected world."

Mr. Mollenkopf added, "The recent legal and governmental actions against Qualcomm are at their core driven by commercial disputes. As we have done in the past, we will vigorously defend our business model and the value of a portfolio of technologies that has been so instrumental to the success of the mobile communications industry."

Breaking that revenue number out a bit more shows that operating income was $0.8 billion for the quarter with net income of $0.7 billion. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 with operating cash flow of $1.4 billion. Net income for the quarter was $1.8 billion.