Facebook welcomes Hugo Barra to lead VR and Oculus team

A few days back we learned that Hugo Barra was leaving Xiaomi, the Chinese consumer electronics maker. Barra had acted as the Global VP at Xiaomi during his tenure in China. At the time Barra announced he was leaving Xiaomi on Facebook he cited personal reasons such as the toll on his family and his health.

Barra didn't reveal what was going to be his next step after leaving Xiaomi, but now we have that answer. The fact that Barra posted he was leaving Xiaomi on Facebook was a bit of foreshadowing, because Mark Zuckerberg announced that Barra is coming to work for Facebook. Zuckerberg made a post on Facebook about eight hours ago stating that Hugo Barra was coming to work for the social media giant as the lead for "all of our virtual reality efforts, including our Oculus team."

Barra was still in China when Zuckerberg made his announcement so they appeared together in VR to make the announcement. Zuckerberg wrote:

I'm excited that Hugo Barra is joining Facebook to lead all of our virtual reality efforts, including our Oculus team. Hugo's in China right now, so here we are together in VR. It seems fitting.

I've known Hugo for a long time, starting when he helped develop the Android operating system, to the last few years he's worked at Xiaomi in Beijing bringing innovative devices to millions of people.

Hugo shares my belief that virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform. They'll enable us to experience completely new things and be more creative than ever before. Hugo is going to help build that future, and I'm looking forward to having him on our team.

It's unclear exactly when Barra will start his job at Facebook, but with the announcement made earlier this week that he was leaving Xiaomi presumably Barra will be at Facebook soon.