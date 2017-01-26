First Look at 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Facelift

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe has been designed in such a way that it has gotten a facelift for the very first time. The car also has gotten a few updates in the domain of exterior and a few tweaks in the cabin technology making it a wonderful one for sure.

The car which is a future two door model by Mercedes-Benz was spotted running in the Arctic Circle. The car’s body showed that it will be getting a pair of new headlights that will be pretty different from the older ones. The lights will be offered with day time running lights as well.

The test car which will be supporting the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe model was wearing a new grille which has two horizontal bars. While in the current model the front grille has only a single bar, according to AutoCar.

Another change that was seen in the car that behind the front bars, the grille can be seen as well. While the grille was found to be solver in older models, this time it has been painted in black.

There was a little camouflaging on the front bumper as well which showcased the fact that it will showcase a few changes here as well. There is news that it will be given the same changes as that of the facelifted C-Class saloon which is expected to arrive this year’s well.

Thus we can expect some similarities between the C-Class saloon and this one. A touchpad, steering wheel and a new instrumental panel has been introduced in this 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe which is taken from updated S-Class.