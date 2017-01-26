See Renault Twingo GT With its Toy Version

Twingo GT is the latest model of car that is being developed and launched by Renault. The company will be doing something fun with this model as well. They are going to offer a mini, kid-sized Twingo GT along with the real car as well.

The mini Twingo GT will be much similar to appearance with the real one. The company just shared a video that showcases the car. It clearly shows that both are almost identical and only different in size for the obvious reasons.

The advertisement video released by Renault shows the company to be a friendly one for all kinds of families. It shows the real sized Twingo GT with a women while a kid is seen accompanying the toy version of Twingo GT.

According to Automotive News, the video also shows both of them riving in the parking lot, eating donuts, doing spins and taking other sharp kind of turns as well.

Renault had launched the GT version of Twingo in late 2016. This car is powered by a 1.2 liter turbo charged gasoline engine that has the ability to produce a power of almost 110bhp. The simple base Twingo has a power of 90bhp thus this GT version has a power 30bhp greater than that of base version.

The video released by Renault of the Twingo GT came at the third spot in the list of most watched auto related videos. It had a number of 2,110,299 views.

This means that this upcoming Twingo GT has certainly made an impression on the car enthusiasts. The other details will be revealed on the official reveal of car which is due to happen in a few weeks.