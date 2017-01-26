 
 

See Renault Twingo GT With Its Toy Version

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 7:48am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

See Renault Twingo GT With its Toy Version
Credit: Automotive News
  • Renault to formulate a toy version with Twingo GT
 

A toy version of Twingo GT is likely to join the upcoming vehicles this season by Renault.

Twingo GT is the latest model of car that is being developed and launched by Renault. The company will be doing something fun with this model as well. They are going to offer a mini, kid-sized Twingo GT along with the real car as well.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The mini Twingo GT will be much similar to appearance with the real one. The company just shared a video that showcases the car. It clearly shows that both are almost identical and only different in size for the obvious reasons.

The advertisement video released by Renault shows the company to be a friendly one for all kinds of families. It shows the real sized Twingo GT with a women while a kid is seen accompanying the toy version of Twingo GT.

According to Automotive News, the video also shows both of them riving in the parking lot, eating donuts, doing spins and taking other sharp kind of turns as well.

Renault had launched the GT version of Twingo in late 2016. This car is powered by a 1.2 liter turbo charged gasoline engine that has the ability to produce a power of almost 110bhp. The simple base Twingo has a power of 90bhp thus this GT version has a power 30bhp greater than that of base version.

The video released by Renault of the Twingo GT came at the third spot in the list of most watched auto related videos. It had a number of 2,110,299 views.

This means that this upcoming Twingo GT has certainly made an impression on the car enthusiasts. The other details will be revealed on the official reveal of car which is due to happen in a few weeks.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

First Look at 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Facelift

First Look at 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Facelift

7 minutes ago

BMW X1 Additional Production Will Begin at VDL Nedcar in August 2017

BMW X1 Additional Production Will Begin at VDL Nedcar in August 2017

2 hours ago

Audi Develops New Process to Etch Symbols into Car Paint

Audi Develops New Process to Etch Symbols into Car Paint

3 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

22 hours ago, 8:53am CST

Facebook welcomes Hugo Barra to lead VR and Oculus team

Facebook welcomes Hugo Barra to lead VR and Oculus team

1 hour ago

Qualcomm reports $6 billion in Q1 fiscal 2017 revenues

Qualcomm reports $6 billion in Q1 fiscal 2017 revenues

1 hour ago

Apple expected to report record earnings on January 31, 2017

Apple expected to report record earnings on January 31, 2017

2 hours ago

Americans to gobble up 1.33 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LI

Americans to gobble up 1.33 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LI

2 hours ago

DRAM prices rally through Q2 2017 thanks to tight supply

DRAM prices rally through Q2 2017 thanks to tight supply

2 hours ago

Scientists Discovered Today&#039;s Rare Meteorites Were Once Common

Scientists Discovered Today's Rare Meteorites Were Once Common

2 hours ago

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 600 Games

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 600 Games

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

4 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

4 hours ago

Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Saturn and Its Rings System in Stunning Detail

Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Saturn and Its Rings System in Stunning Detail

4 hours ago

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Cars & Vehicles

First Look at 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Facelift

First Look at 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Facelift

7 minutes ago

BMW X1 Additional Production Will Begin at VDL Nedcar in August 2017

BMW X1 Additional Production Will Begin at VDL Nedcar in August 2017

2 hours ago

Audi Develops New Process to Etch Symbols into Car Paint

Audi Develops New Process to Etch Symbols into Car Paint

3 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

22 hours ago, 8:53am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

First Look at 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Facelift

First Look at 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Facelift

7 minutes ago

Facebook welcomes Hugo Barra to lead VR and Oculus team

Facebook welcomes Hugo Barra to lead VR and Oculus team

1 hour ago

Qualcomm reports $6 billion in Q1 fiscal 2017 revenues

Qualcomm reports $6 billion in Q1 fiscal 2017 revenues

1 hour ago

Apple expected to report record earnings on January 31, 2017

Apple expected to report record earnings on January 31, 2017

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.