Posted: Jan 26 2017, 9:54am CST

 

Tim Peake Announces His Return to ISS
British astronaut Tim Peake will return to space on a second missionto the International Space Station.

Major peak will reach space on his second mission to ISS and he is very excited about his new mission. After being home, he gave a surprised announcement on Thursday at the science museum, because his spacecraft remained on display in London museum for attraction, last year when it was back.

Peake said in his announcement that every astronaut wants to do such mission. He also said that he and his class mates announced in 2009 that they will have their second mission to space that’s amazing. He said that the work is almost complete and it’s an exciting mission. 

It’s natural for an astronomer to return, but we miss earth’s view that is a remarkable view we have from space. Getting involved in a space program is awesome and it’s very rewarding as well.

The science museum also posted different tweets about it. One tweet says, "Thrilling news that @astrotimpeake will return to space on a second @esa mission to the @Space_Station #Soyuz."

The UK museum also displayed the first spacecraft Soyuz that took a Russian to space. Major Peake made announcement after standing close to his spacecraft that took him back last year. He said that I am excited to be on earth again, and last time I saw the spacecraft in June in Kazakhstan. Now it’s good to see it in London.  His mission lasted for 115 days on ISS.

The astronomer gave all statements while talking to Sky News and also said that he would return to the ISS "in a heartbeat".

Sky's Harriet Hadfield at the Science Museum asked Tim Peake when space watchers could look forward to seeing him back to space, and Peake said "That time will have to be decided by the European Space Agency."

