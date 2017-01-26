Boeing Unveils New Starliner Spacesuit

This day in time, the Boeing Corporation has introduced its novel smooth bright blue spacesuits. Astronauts will be wearing this spacesuit on their flights aboard the CST-100 Starliner.

This happens to be the spacecraft that will be relaying the astronauts back and forth between the ISS and our home planet. These special suits were put on display for the public to gaze at during a Facebook Live.

They are pressurized and have a bold blue color that penetrates the eyesight. They are different from the slightly shapeless white outfits that were in vogue up until now.

The latter were used by NASA astronauts during spacewalks. The new suits are not meant for spacewalks though. They are to be donned when the astronauts are within the Starliner as it proceeds back and forth between the ISS and earth.

These suits are not meant to withstand the conditions in outer space whether it is the micro-particles or the temperatures. They are to be worn inside the spacecraft.

They are more of a series of emergency space garb. Were a fire to break out on board the Starliner, these spacesuits would be able to offer significant protection to the astronauts.

Also if any debris penetrates the Starliner or if pressure is lost within the spacecraft, these spacesuits will do their job which is to safeguard the life and limb of the astronauts. Although such scenes are very rare aboard spacecrafts such as the Starliner, one must always be prepared for any emergency.

The spacesuits are very comfy and they are designed in such a manner that they weigh below the 20 pounds mark on the scale. Thus this makes them nearly half as light as the previous bulky white suits.

The suits also keep the wearers cool. There are a few awesome features these suits possess. For one thing, the gloves can be used on touchscreens. The previous gloves led to clumsy handling and even harmed the astronauts’ fingernails.

The boots are fluffy and can be packed with ease. Reebok helped in the designing of these boots which were made for walking. The design of the helmet is singular in its scope. It is a part of the suit which is in contrast to the previous detachable helmets.

These spacesuits will be worn for the short periods of time it takes the Starliner to travel between the earth and the ISS. Currently, training in preparation for the space flights is going to take place and these novel suits will be a fundamental part of it.