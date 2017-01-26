 
 

Selena Gomez Shares First Teaser Of Her Netflix Series Thirteen Reasons Why

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 11:12am CST

 

Selena Gomez Shares First Teaser of Her Netflix Series Thirteen Reasons Why
  • Selena Gomez Gives the First Look at her Executive Produced Netflix Series “Thirteen Reasons Why”
 

Selena Gomez gives the fans the first look at the upcoming “Thirteen Reasons Why” series which will premiere on Netflix

Selena Gomez has been making the headlines for her budding relationship with artist The Weeknd recently. The couple has been photographed by the paparazzi on various occasions and everyone is interested to see where they might head one. Meanwhile, we have to remember that both the artists have also got their careers to develop.

Selena Gomez has stepped off the camera this time and gave us the first look of the upcoming Netflix series, ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’. Selena has served as an executive producer with Elizabeth Benjamin and Steve Golinon the show.

Selena posted a teaser clip to her social media, adding: 'A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix @13ReasonsWhy’ The series is based on the award winning mystery by author Jay Asher.

The story revolves around the tapes recorded by a girl Hannah Baker in which she chronicles the reasons leading to her death. A classmate Clay Jensen, who also had a crush on her, finds the cassette tapes and listens to her 13 reasons on why she committed suicide. 

The teaser gives us the look at Katherine Langford as Hannah, looking straight ahead in the camera as it zooms in and we hear her voice, “I’m about to tell you the story of my life and more specifically why it ended.”

We then see students standing in front of lockers and we hear the monologues from some of them. One of the students wearing a varsity jacket is seen as we hear him say if he had gone through a little differently, none of this would have happened.

We then get a close up of an Asian student who is looking around nervously as we hear her say that people were starting to talk, she had to do something. We see other students standing between the in focus students as well.

Another student with dark hair is seen and heard saying that whatever Hannah thought she saw, she lied about it. We then see the words “They All Killed Her” flash as all the students are seen one by one. Hannah is seen again as she says in the background that maybe I’ll never know why you did, what you did.

We see Dylan Minnette as Clay, putting on his headphones and hearing the tape Hannah recorded. He hears her voice say, ‘I can make you understand how it felt. If you want to know the truth, just press play.’

The show will premiere on Netflix on March 31st.

