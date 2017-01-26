 
 

Scientists To Start Protest Rallies In Washington Against Donald Trump

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 11:20am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists to Start Protest Rallies in Washington Against Donald Trump
Credit: Getty Images
 

Scientists want to start their protest rallies in Washington D.C. against Donald Trump. The opposition to Trump’s policies is not about to end anytime soon.

A million females and those connected with their cause planned a march on Washington. This can be extended to marches against Trump’s leadership around the global village.

Yet one thing that especially needs to be done is to start a scientists’ march in Washington. Many other people who had been closely following the White House site on the Internet as well as the anti-environmental policies of the Trump administration began the conversation. 

The users of the Internet bounced ideas off each other and so the whole thing got off to a good start. One said that he was a biologist, another said that he was a physicist, a third said that he was a chemist and so on and so forth.

What these different people have in common is that they are all scientists and want to march in Washington against the policies of Donald Trump.

By now hundreds of thousands of people have joined the Facebook forum for this, according to CNN. Also followers on Twitter joined the group and so the numbers swelled to even more humongous proportions.  

A plan is being hatched by all these users. It could involve marching all the way to Washington. While this protest in action was in the minds of many people, it had never crystallized up until now.

Yet by now, the Internet has led to these separate thinkers to become united in their resolve to “just do it”! Science itself is nothing but organized knowledge.

When scientists organize, you have quite a strong lobby that just might muster the leverage needed to change Donald Trump’s policies which are detrimental for the environment. 

While these hundreds of thousands of scientists are willing to negotiate on some matters, there are points such as pollution and funding for science that they will not compromise on no matter what.  

Evolution is another subject they are quite passionate about. The details of the future march are still in the preliminary stages. Yet it will take place as long as there is hope in the hearts of the scientists of America or of the world for that matter. 

