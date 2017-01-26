Sexy Mr. Clean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Fully Released

The teaser for the Mr. Clean Super Bowl commercial earlier this week already revealed that the ad will be raunchy. Today Procter & Gamble released the full Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 ad and it is a sexy Super Bowl commercial that you would not expect from a cleaning brand.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

In the Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 commercial Mr. Clean gets his groove on while cleaning. His moves turn on the housewife and the commercial has fun twist at the end. Watch the full Mr. Clean Super Bowl ad below.

The Mr. Clean has been introduced back in 1958. The all-purpose cleaner and melamine foam cleaner is a household name in the United States and under different names around the world. In Germany Mr. Clean is Meister Proper. French consumers call him Monsieur Propre.

Many Super Bowl advertisers are releasing their commercials for the Big Game early. So far the Lexus Super Bowl LI commercial and the Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 ad have been released in full.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.