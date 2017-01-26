Sea Level Could Rise 8 Feet by 2100, Says NOAA

Scientists have already warned about major sea level rise in years to come. Many estimates have also been made over the years. But latest report by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) suggests that sea levels could rise much more than previously thought.

The global sea level is rising 4 to 8 inches a year on average, but the pace has been accelerated in recent years, reflecting an inconsistent rate. Moreover, the rise is not occurring at the same pace everywhere.

Keeping this in mind, researchers have laid out six possible scenarios, ranging from “low” to “extreme.” And in the extreme scenario, the sea level could rise by 8 feet or 2.5 meters, up from four inches than most recent estimates.

“The ocean is not rising like water would in a bathtub. For example, in some scenarios sea levels in the Pacific Northwest are expected to rise slower than the global average, but in the Northeast they are expected to rise faster. These scenarios will help communities better understand local trends and make decisions about adaptation that are best for them.” William Sweet, a NOAA oceanographer and lead author of the report said.

The new report takes into account new scientific studies on the melting ice cover in Greenland and Antarctica and outlines new estimates of sea level rise in different parts of United States. With continued ocean and atmospheric warming, sea levels will likely rise considerably higher than that of the current estimates.

“The projections and results presented in several peer-reviewed publications provide evidence to support a physically plausible GMSL rise in the range of 2.0 meters (m) to 2.7 m, and recent results regarding Antarctic ice sheet instability indicate that such outcomes may be more likely than previously thought.” Authors wrote in the study.

Though, researchers do not know how soon the seas will rise but if the current warming trend continues which they believe will accelerate in the future the significant sea level rise will be unavoidable.

In the United States, almost 40 percent of the population lives in coastal areas, where sea level rise could cause flooding, shoreline erosion and devastating storms. The findings could help management to prepare for different scenarios, creating long term plans for coastal areas and rebuilding infrastructure.