 
 

Sea Level Could Rise 8 Feet By 2100, Says NOAA

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 12:55pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 26 2017, 1:03pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Sea Level Could Rise 8 Feet by 2100, Says NOAA
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

NOAA researchers warn that more sea rise level is expected by century's end than previous estimates

Scientists have already warned about major sea level rise in years to come. Many estimates have also been made over the years. But latest report by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) suggests that sea levels could rise much more than previously thought. 

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The global sea level is rising 4 to 8 inches a year on average, but the pace has been accelerated in recent years, reflecting an inconsistent rate. Moreover, the rise is not occurring at the same pace everywhere. 

Keeping this in mind, researchers have laid out six possible scenarios, ranging from “low” to “extreme.” And in the extreme scenario, the sea level could rise by 8 feet or 2.5 meters, up from four inches than most recent estimates.

“The ocean is not rising like water would in a bathtub. For example, in some scenarios sea levels in the Pacific Northwest are expected to rise slower than the global average, but in the Northeast they are expected to rise faster. These scenarios will help communities better understand local trends and make decisions about adaptation that are best for them.” William Sweet, a NOAA oceanographer and lead author of the report said.

The new report takes into account new scientific studies on the melting ice cover in Greenland and Antarctica and outlines new estimates of sea level rise in different parts of United States. With continued ocean and atmospheric warming, sea levels will likely rise considerably higher than that of the current estimates. 

“The projections and results presented in several peer-reviewed publications provide evidence to support a physically plausible GMSL rise in the range of 2.0 meters (m) to 2.7 m, and recent results regarding Antarctic ice sheet instability indicate that such outcomes may be more likely than previously thought.” Authors wrote in the study.

Though, researchers do not know how soon the seas will rise but if the current warming trend continues which they believe will accelerate in the future the significant sea level rise will be unavoidable. 

In the United States, almost 40 percent of the population lives in coastal areas, where sea level rise could cause flooding, shoreline erosion and devastating storms. The findings could help management to prepare for different scenarios, creating long term plans for coastal areas and rebuilding infrastructure.

 

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Scientists to Start Protest Rallies in Washington Against Donald Trump

Scientists to Start Protest Rallies in Washington Against Donald Trump

1 hour ago

Boeing Unveils New Starliner Spacesuit

Boeing Unveils New Starliner Spacesuit

2 hours ago

Tim Peake Announces His Return to ISS

Tim Peake Announces His Return to ISS

3 hours ago

AI Used to Diagnose Skin Cancer

AI Used to Diagnose Skin Cancer

3 hours ago

China&#039;s Rocket Engineers Design Air Purifiers

China's Rocket Engineers Design Air Purifiers

45 minutes ago

Sexy Mr. Clean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Fully Released

Sexy Mr. Clean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Fully Released

1 hour ago

Arrival Heads Back to Theatres After Oscar Nod

Arrival Heads Back to Theatres After Oscar Nod

1 hour ago

Selena Gomez Shares First Teaser of Her Netflix Series Thirteen Reasons Why

Selena Gomez Shares First Teaser of Her Netflix Series Thirteen Reasons Why

1 hour ago

SBrick Plus Is More Powerful than Lego Boost and Available Now

SBrick Plus Is More Powerful than Lego Boost and Available Now

2 hours ago

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift Go Dark in I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Teaser

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift Go Dark in I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Teaser

3 hours ago

NASA Reveals Diversified Polygon Ridges on Mars

NASA Reveals Diversified Polygon Ridges on Mars

4 hours ago

Scary, Alien-Looking Insect Found Trapped in Amber

Scary, Alien-Looking Insect Found Trapped in Amber

4 hours ago

New Drug Prevents Alzheimer&#039;s-Related Damage

New Drug Prevents Alzheimer's-Related Damage

4 hours ago

2020 Audi Q8 Prototype Spotted

2020 Audi Q8 Prototype Spotted

4 hours ago

2017 Ford GT Produces 647bhp and 216mph Top Speed

2017 Ford GT Produces 647bhp and 216mph Top Speed

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

Scientists to Start Protest Rallies in Washington Against Donald Trump

Scientists to Start Protest Rallies in Washington Against Donald Trump

1 hour ago

Boeing Unveils New Starliner Spacesuit

Boeing Unveils New Starliner Spacesuit

2 hours ago

Tim Peake Announces His Return to ISS

Tim Peake Announces His Return to ISS

3 hours ago

AI Used to Diagnose Skin Cancer

AI Used to Diagnose Skin Cancer

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

China&#039;s Rocket Engineers Design Air Purifiers

China's Rocket Engineers Design Air Purifiers

45 minutes ago

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

1 hour ago

Sexy Mr. Clean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Fully Released

Sexy Mr. Clean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Fully Released

1 hour ago

Arrival Heads Back to Theatres After Oscar Nod

Arrival Heads Back to Theatres After Oscar Nod

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.