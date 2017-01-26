 
 

NES Classic Is Back In Stock At ToysRUs Stores

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 1:05pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 26 2017, 1:16pm CST, in News | Technology News

 

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

People in still in the market for a NES have scored them this morning at ToysRUs stores.

ToysRUs stores did not have the NES Classic in stock since the Holiday shopping season. On Thursday morning several reports appeared from people who have found the NES Classic in stock at TRU stores.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

The NES Classic listing on toysrus.com page carries the following message: "Our stores are expecting new shipments, and this item will soon be on the shelves in a Toys"R"Us near you, while supplies last. Please visit your local store!"

According to customer reports the ToysRUs stores had not just one or two NES consoles, but more like a dozen. The NES restocking was rumored in the past days. Some reports said that ToysRUs would hold the NES Classic back until Sunday for an advertised NES sale. Turns out the NES Classic consoles are on sale at ToysRUs locations now.

The $59.99 NES Classic Edition is this week available at several stores and was available online through GameStop. Nintendo is finally supplying stores with new NES inventory. The NES Classic shortage may soon be over. Find the NES Classic at GameStopNES Classic at Walmart and NES Classic at Target.

The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down a bit after the Holidays, but are now increasing again to $130.97 plus shipping on amazon.com.

There is renewed interest in the NES after hackers found a way to add more games to the NES Classic that increases the pressure on the NES supply. New tools make it easy for NES owners to open up the system and install more games. The latest update of the NES Classic modding tool hakchi2 allows to install over 600 games on the NES Classic console.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. The Nyko MiniBoss Wireless Controller for NES Classic Edition in stock at Amazon for $18.

The 8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver is also in stock for $39.99. Find all NES Controller on sale at amazon.com.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage. 

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameSpot. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."

This is a poor excuse. Nintendo apparently does not do focus groups ahead of console launches.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. In a short two months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 minute ago

China&#039;s Rocket Engineers Design Air Purifiers

China's Rocket Engineers Design Air Purifiers

58 minutes ago

SBrick Plus Is More Powerful than Lego Boost and Available Now

SBrick Plus Is More Powerful than Lego Boost and Available Now

3 hours ago

DRAM prices rally through Q2 2017 thanks to tight supply

DRAM prices rally through Q2 2017 thanks to tight supply

8 hours ago

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

6 minutes ago

Sea Level Could Rise 8 Feet by 2100, Says NOAA

Sea Level Could Rise 8 Feet by 2100, Says NOAA

21 minutes ago

Sexy Mr. Clean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Fully Released

Sexy Mr. Clean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Fully Released

1 hour ago

Arrival Heads Back to Theatres After Oscar Nod

Arrival Heads Back to Theatres After Oscar Nod

1 hour ago

Scientists to Start Protest Rallies in Washington Against Donald Trump

Scientists to Start Protest Rallies in Washington Against Donald Trump

1 hour ago

Selena Gomez Shares First Teaser of Her Netflix Series Thirteen Reasons Why

Selena Gomez Shares First Teaser of Her Netflix Series Thirteen Reasons Why

2 hours ago

Boeing Unveils New Starliner Spacesuit

Boeing Unveils New Starliner Spacesuit

2 hours ago

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift Go Dark in I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Teaser

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift Go Dark in I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Teaser

3 hours ago

Tim Peake Announces His Return to ISS

Tim Peake Announces His Return to ISS

3 hours ago

AI Used to Diagnose Skin Cancer

AI Used to Diagnose Skin Cancer

3 hours ago

NASA Reveals Diversified Polygon Ridges on Mars

NASA Reveals Diversified Polygon Ridges on Mars

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Technology News

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 minute ago

China&#039;s Rocket Engineers Design Air Purifiers

China's Rocket Engineers Design Air Purifiers

58 minutes ago

SBrick Plus Is More Powerful than Lego Boost and Available Now

SBrick Plus Is More Powerful than Lego Boost and Available Now

3 hours ago

DRAM prices rally through Q2 2017 thanks to tight supply

DRAM prices rally through Q2 2017 thanks to tight supply

8 hours ago

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 minute ago

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

6 minutes ago

Sea Level Could Rise 8 Feet by 2100, Says NOAA

Sea Level Could Rise 8 Feet by 2100, Says NOAA

21 minutes ago

China&#039;s Rocket Engineers Design Air Purifiers

China's Rocket Engineers Design Air Purifiers

58 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.