NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

ToysRUs stores did not have the NES Classic in stock since the Holiday shopping season. On Thursday morning several reports appeared from people who have found the NES Classic in stock at TRU stores.

The NES Classic listing on toysrus.com page carries the following message: "Our stores are expecting new shipments, and this item will soon be on the shelves in a Toys"R"Us near you, while supplies last. Please visit your local store!"

According to customer reports the ToysRUs stores had not just one or two NES consoles, but more like a dozen. The NES restocking was rumored in the past days. Some reports said that ToysRUs would hold the NES Classic back until Sunday for an advertised NES sale. Turns out the NES Classic consoles are on sale at ToysRUs locations now.

The $59.99 NES Classic Edition is this week available at several stores and was available online through GameStop. Nintendo is finally supplying stores with new NES inventory. The NES Classic shortage may soon be over. Find the NES Classic at GameStop, NES Classic at Walmart and NES Classic at Target.

The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down a bit after the Holidays, but are now increasing again to $130.97 plus shipping on amazon.com.

There is renewed interest in the NES after hackers found a way to add more games to the NES Classic that increases the pressure on the NES supply. New tools make it easy for NES owners to open up the system and install more games. The latest update of the NES Classic modding tool hakchi2 allows to install over 600 games on the NES Classic console.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. The Nyko MiniBoss Wireless Controller for NES Classic Edition in stock at Amazon for $18.

The 8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver is also in stock for $39.99. Find all NES Controller on sale at amazon.com.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage.

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameSpot. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."

This is a poor excuse. Nintendo apparently does not do focus groups ahead of console launches.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. In a short two months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch.