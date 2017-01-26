 
 

John Cleese Teases DC Role In Tweet

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 1:43pm CST

 

John Cleese Teases DC Role in Tweet
Credit: John Cleese Twitter
 

John Cleese teases the fans with an unnamed role in upcoming DC projects with a tweet

John Cleese is one of the name synonymous with excellent cinema and charismatic personality and wit. He has a long resume of fulfilling different roles over the years and he is a classy addition to any cast. Some of his more popular works include Monty Python and Holy Grail.

Cleese recently tweeted a picture of himself before he went out for a general Q&A with the fans about his different movie roles in Worcester, MA. In the picture, John looks with a funny face at the camera in his dressing room while applying what appears to be a lipstick.

His caption, “Getting into character before tonight's Q&A in Worcester, MA” get us looking more keenly on what is sitting on the counter of his vanity and sure enough, they are graphic novels and comic books including, Batman Noir: The Black Mirror, which is described as: A series of murders pushes Batman’s detective skills to the limit and forces him to confront one of Gotham City’s oldest evils.

Can Batman and Commissioner Gordon unravel this mystery in time to save Gotham City?, Justice League Origin, which is Geoff Johns and Jim Lee's New 52 Justice League arc and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns graphic novel, Frank Miller's classic Batman story.

So all signs point to DC and with a Batman movie coming up along with so many other roles, can John Cleese be actually hinting a role in an upcoming DC movie. We are already excited.

Jeremy Irons has already starred as Alfred Pennyworth in Batman vs. Superman and it will be so great if another great British actor is added to the DC roster of characters. Now the fans have to rack their brains thinking what character might Cleese actually play?

