Rogue Accounts Emerge On Twitter to Fight Donald Trump on Climate Change

Twitter dealt with the Badlands National Park account hacking by a disgruntled employee. Yet now it seems that there are many other Trump-haters who have formed rogue accounts that spout stuff that doesn’t tally with Trump’s point(s) of view.

A novel forum termed “AltUSNatParkService” has appeared out of the blue and thus new tweets about climate change have started appearing in rapid succession, according to NPR. Trump as everyone knows so well has called climate change a load of hooey that is pseudoscience and moreover a fraud.

The new orders from Washington have placed a ban on such incitement against the anti-global warming trend that is picking up speed in America thanks to Trump and his cronies.

Especially the EPA and other related agencies have had the kibosh put on them by big government. While the original messages on Twitter went viral, they were later on removed by the Park execs due to their controversial nature and the trouble that they would spread.

Yet now it seems many more copycat sites have started tweeting the same things in defiance of Trump’s agenda.

The many many rogue accounts have simply multiplied the problem for both online social media and Trump. The forums discuss the reality regarding climate change, global warming, resource depletion and the dangers of destroying our pristine environment via greenhouse gas emissions.

The rogue accounts seem to be a particular thorn in the side of Donald Trump. So a gag order has been put in place to ban all such “freedom of expression”.

Yet it is a strange thing since the United States of America holds precisely this right to express oneself as the most important of principles. It seems that rebellion is a natural response to the imposition of obedience to authority.

Trump’s conservatism is being met with a liberal challenge that includes among its flagbearers: women, many members of the ethnic minorities and climate change scientists.