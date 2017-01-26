Super Bowl LI: NASA Holds a Pre-Super Bowl Event at Johnson Space Center

It starts off with a 90 feet long descent. Then the riders in the simulated VR experience become part of a journey to Mars. The spacecraft undergoes lift-off, the planet earth retreats from view and the wonderstruck crowd starts to get closer and closer to the Red Planet.

It is all awe-inspiring and mind-blowing in its sheer experiential value. Pictures of Mars start to appear in front of them. They experience the full scale glory of the planet that human beings just might land on in reality within the next two decades or so.

All this is part and parcel of the Super Bowl and it takes place on a “live basis” so that the participants can enjoy the simulated journey to Mars and then find themselves back inside the Super Bowl stadium.

This feature is meant to be a brief momentary glimpse into the future of space travel. Also such rides are good for the economy of the nation. The popularity ratings of the Super Bowl will skyrocket thanks to this scheme and the overall level of fame will also spiral upwards into the stratosphere.

So we see that the Super Bowl has turned into a sort of tourist spot as well. It is a fine example of a fun and festive occasion that is enjoyed by everybody with a modicum of common sense and the tendency to love the good things in life.

NASA instituted this set-up to serve as an example for today’s budding engineers, astronauts and scientists. Also information regarding how mankind will possibly land on the surface of Mars in the upcoming times will be provided to the public.

This is so as to make science more banal instead of obstruse. Science and all things scientific ought to be freely available to the ordinary people so as to inspire Americans to reach for the stars.

Especially the youth of the United States has to be inspired to keep its goals high. Some very hands-on exhibits will also get showcased to present science projects at this venue. NASA wants its image to be one of positivity.

The sort of negative thinking that sees all space exploration as a waste of time has got to go. Not only does space exploration serve to inspire many spin-off inventions and discoveries but the planets of the solar system may one day be colonized by mankind.