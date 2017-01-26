 
 

Tostitos Unveils Super Bowl LI Party Bag

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 2:18pm CST

 

Tostitos Unveils Super Bowl LI Party Bag
Tostitos' limited-edition Super Bowl bag comes with a breathalyzer and it will call you an Uber if you're too drunk to drive. Credit: AdWeek
  • Tostitos unveils limited edition ‘Party-Safe’ bag for Super Bowl
 

The bag can tell when a person has had too much to drink and will even call an Uber at the end of the game

In one of the most unlikeliest of partnerships Tostitos and Uber have come together. The purpose of this partnership is to make sure this upcoming Super Bowl will be a safe night for all. 

The jointure has resulted in a venture which has led to the creation of snacks calling a ride home on the night of the Super Bowl Sunday. Tostitos and Uber have come up with a limited-edition “Party-Safe” bag, AdWeek reported.

The bag can determine if a person has had too much to drink. If a person’s drinking limit has exceeded then the bag itself will call an Uber for them at the end of Super Bowl.

So how does this miraculous Tostitos bag work? This limited edition chip bag will come with a sensor which is capable of detecting traces of alcohol on a person’s breath. If the sensor in the bag detects excessive alcohol then the sensor turns red in color from green.

Simultaneously a picture of a steer wheel appears on the black bag. The picture is accompanied by an Uber code along with the message “Don’t drink and drive”. The Uber will simply appear after the person taps their phone on the bag. Basically the ride will be just a few taps away.

Uber and Tostitos along with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, are also offering partygoers $10 on their Uber rides. The Super Bowl game between the Patriots and the Falcons which is slated to take place on the 5th of February, 2017 is already considered a red flag for drunk driving.

Last year on the same occasion more than 45 people died in drunk driving crashes following Super Bowl Sunday.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

