Study Shows One-Third of Kids Have Two or More Sugary Drinks Daily

A novel study proves that kids are ruining their health by chug-a-lugging sugar-laden drinks on a regular basis. These drinks are not only high in caloric content but have a lot of sugars in them which makes them a double source of trouble.

Two thirds of the children in the States consume one sugary drink daily as a treat. However, the more worrisome statistic is the 30% that consume two or more sugary drinks. This is the tipping point where a cure turns into a poison. It is the dosage that makes all the difference in the world.

This research effort used data obtained between 2011 and 2014. The CDC was heavily involved in the funding of the study, according to CNN.

By consuming liquid calories in the form of 2-3 sugary drinks per day, these young tykes were not doing their level of well-being any favors. They were taking in 10% empty calories that wreaked havoc with their health and quality of life.

The present day guidelines recommend that less than 10% of your calories ought to come from soft drinks and other energy drinks that contain a lot of sugar and caffeine.

These beverages are cheap and have nasty effects in the human body. They were not designed to be utilized by the human body which still follows its genetic primal blueprint in case of foods.

A paleo diet would be wonderful for the human body instead. Sweetened drinks cause obesity, diabetes, bad teeth and high levels of cholesterol in children. Later on when these selfsame children reach adult status they face huge problems with regard to their health and vital signs.

All research points out that consuming so many empty calories that are liquid in their nature leads to a sort of double whammy that destroys and devastates glowing health.

It is the equivalent of drinking a whole lot of crap. Among some of the drinks were: soda pop, fruit juice, energy drinks and sugar-laden tea and coffee. Both boys and girls consumed these drinks in a similar ratio.

The AHA recommends Americans not to consume more than 6 teaspoons of sugar per day. Yet here we have people getting hooked on the white poison that is sugar at such an early age.

Solutions to this dilemma will have to be sought if Americans are to save their future generations from such “diseases of civilization” as heart attack, stroke, diabetes and cancer. The answer lies in increasing activity levels and following a good diet.