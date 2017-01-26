 
 

Elon Musk Plans On Building A Tunnel In LA To Ease Traffic Jams

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 2:45pm CST

 

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams
Getty Images
 

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, plans on building a state-of-the-art tunnel in Los Angeles to ease traffic jams. The project will get off the ground 30 days from today.

Elon Musk has an uncanny habit of reaching for the stars. He sets high goals for himself and is not used to accepting failure as an inevitable result of any effort he makes.

Take the latest thing he is into. He has plans on building a tunnel in the heart of LA. He started out with a tweet of his that stated very clearly that he wanted a tunnel in Los Angeles to stop the traffic jams since he too faced them everyday. 

Recently, he reappeared on Twitter to ratify his earlier decision. Construction of the super-tunnel starts within a month’s time span. The digging will proceed apace and soon it will be a boon for the transportation in LA. Yet doubts have started to eat away at his plans already.

There are those who say that the tunnel will not end traffic hassles. They say that the tunnel is merely meant to be an aid to SpaceX employees so that they can make it to the office premises on time, according to CNet

For one thing, the tunnel will begin from the SpaceX premises. This in itself shows that self-interest is involved in this whole endeavor. Apparently, Musk gained the approval for building the tunnel from the city’s officials after some time spent in negotiations.

Since the whole project is to ensue from the SpaceX site, Musk didn’t need to bend over backwards to get the stamp of approval. It seems that this tunnel won’t have any effect whatsoever on the normal traffic in LA which will continue in its snail’s pace during rush hour everyday.

The reason behind this effort was that on December 17th three workers at SpaceX got hit by a car while they were going home at the end of a day’s work.

According to Musk, the traffic drove him nuts too so he had decided to do something about it. Musk has talked before about building tunnels to ease the bottlenecks that develop on the highways and by-ways of Los Angeles.

If you were to listen to Musk speaking enthusiastically about his plans for building tunnels, you would think they were the ultimate solution to the ultimate problem. Musk is like an energizer bunny and his limitless optimism has made him such a rich and successful man.

The fact that the making of the tunnel would create jobs for the construction workers is another angle from which this whole scheme can be seen. It is here that you do indeed have to agree with Musk that it is a good thing.  

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

