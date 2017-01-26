 
 

Heinz Wants To Make Monday After Super Bowl Sunday A National Holiday

Heinz Wants to Make Monday After Super Bowl Sunday a National Holiday
  • Heinz wants the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday off
 

The brand has launched a campaign to give Americans a day off to recover after their night of celebration

The coming Sunday is perhaps the most waited occasion for American football lovers as it happens to be Super bowl. The event is synonymous with drinking and celebrating but what happens on the Monday after a night out carousing?

The answer is endless sleepless headaches. Heinz has just introduced us to a grand idea when it comes to the Monday right after the Super Bowl Sunday. According to Heinz the day should be a holiday so Americans have the time to recover from the feasting and celebrations of the day before.

Heinz has even launched a campaign to officially make the Monday after Super bowl a national holiday. Although the campaign is not so serious it has been proposed to the congress.

The upcoming Super Bowl will take place on the 5th of February in Houston as the Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots on the battlefield.

According to Nicole Kulwicki, the head of Heinz brands, they are working on the idea that the day after the Super Bowl game should be reserved for celebration.

The proposal for the new national holiday has also come up with a new name which they are lovingly calling as the ‘Smunday’.

The brand is asking people to sign their “Smunday” petition and for this purpose they have even created a video. The proposal has been set up on Change.org and according to the petition more than 16 million Americans call in sick or don’t show up for the Monday after Super Bowl.

So after having the best times of their lives the American population should be allowed to rest and not settle for a terrible work day.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

