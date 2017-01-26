Self-driving Ubers are Back in California But with Human Drivers

Uber’s discord with the California DVM has settled by the looks of it and it looks like they are going to run their autonomous cars again on the roads.

This time however they will be driving these autonomous cars with manual control and a driver will be responsible for making sure that everything goes in the right direction.

The vehicle testing of these autonomous vehicles by Uber is again legal in the state of California but they will have to follow certain rules. It looks like the technology hasn’t gotten to the stage where the automatic machines such as cars can be fully trusted with the lives of people.

This is the reason that the state of California was not really enthusiastic about starting these trails nor they were happy once they started earlier after which they were banned. Now Uber has been allowed to go with the testing of their self-driving cars but they will all have a human behind the wheel that will control the car.

The Uber cars which were actually Volvo SUVs and Ford Fusions have been modified according to the demands of DMV demands and have been registered with California DMV as well.

The humans driving these vehicles will now collect the date and will drive around these cars while the sensors of the car will keep on collecting important information about the pathways.

According to Uber spokesperson these car are going to be used for Uber’s mapping process only that will allow the company to have better mapping for future project.

The cars all are driven manually and their automatic systems are all being disabled as per the new reports of Uber. It looks like it will take some time when Uber will finally have its functioning autonomous vehicles on road.