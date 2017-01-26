 
 

BMW I Autonomous Tech Will Reach Wider Model Range From 2021

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 3:17pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

BMW i Autonomous Tech Will Reach Wider Model Range From 2021
  • BMW i to showcase highest technology by the year 2021
 

The i division is certainly being upgraded for the good

The i brand of BMW made its start with a band and with a number of high tech vehicles in its lap, the project is getting much better with each passing day.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

According to the high officials at the BMW, they are working on the i division’s autonomous system that will be something really off the charts and will be introduced by the year 2021, according to AutoCar.

The company is aiming to make the products better and the autonomous technology to be best among the other EVs providing it.

Wortmann the senior Vice President of BMW said that there is a lot to come for BMW in the coming few year. The VP said that the new technology is used to generate electric power in i3 and i8 while this technology will be processed for betterment to be used in ET entire line up as well.

He said that BMW has the largest number of plug-in hybrids on the road currently which is the reason that they are working on the betterment of the technology.

He said that they are going to test the technology on other domains which means that they have expanded their horizon far from the electric domain only. They are now going to work on the inclusion of autonomous system of their EVs as well.

He also said that everybody thought that i in the division meant that it is an electric domain but the i in his division denotes “Innovation”. This means that BMW will bring all the innovative tricks in the vehicles of this line up.

The next generation of the BMW vehicles will surely showcase fearers of electric terrain and autonomous system as well. The BMW cars offered by 2021 will have a next level of technology to offer.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Self-driving Ubers are Back in California But with Human Drivers

Self-driving Ubers are Back in California But with Human Drivers

6 minutes ago

2020 Audi Q8 Prototype Spotted

2020 Audi Q8 Prototype Spotted

7 hours ago

2017 Ford GT Produces 647bhp and 216mph Top Speed

2017 Ford GT Produces 647bhp and 216mph Top Speed

7 hours ago

See Renault Twingo GT With its Toy Version

See Renault Twingo GT With its Toy Version

7 hours ago

Heinz Wants to Make Monday After Super Bowl Sunday a National Holiday

Heinz Wants to Make Monday After Super Bowl Sunday a National Holiday

13 minutes ago

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams

32 minutes ago

Study Shows One-Third of Kids Have Two or More Sugary Drinks Daily

Study Shows One-Third of Kids Have Two or More Sugary Drinks Daily

53 minutes ago

Tostitos Unveils Super Bowl LI Party Bag

Tostitos Unveils Super Bowl LI Party Bag

59 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI: NASA Holds a Pre-Super Bowl Event at Johnson Space Center

Super Bowl LI: NASA Holds a Pre-Super Bowl Event at Johnson Space Center

1 hour ago

Rogue Accounts Emerge On Twitter to Fight Donald Trump on Climate Change

Rogue Accounts Emerge On Twitter to Fight Donald Trump on Climate Change

1 hour ago

John Cleese Teases DC Role in Tweet

John Cleese Teases DC Role in Tweet

1 hour ago

Researchers Grow New Mouse Pancreas within the Body of a Rat

Researchers Grow New Mouse Pancreas within the Body of a Rat

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 hour ago

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

1 hour ago

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Cars & Vehicles

Self-driving Ubers are Back in California But with Human Drivers

Self-driving Ubers are Back in California But with Human Drivers

6 minutes ago

2020 Audi Q8 Prototype Spotted

2020 Audi Q8 Prototype Spotted

7 hours ago

2017 Ford GT Produces 647bhp and 216mph Top Speed

2017 Ford GT Produces 647bhp and 216mph Top Speed

7 hours ago

See Renault Twingo GT With its Toy Version

See Renault Twingo GT With its Toy Version

7 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Self-driving Ubers are Back in California But with Human Drivers

Self-driving Ubers are Back in California But with Human Drivers

6 minutes ago

Heinz Wants to Make Monday After Super Bowl Sunday a National Holiday

Heinz Wants to Make Monday After Super Bowl Sunday a National Holiday

13 minutes ago

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams

32 minutes ago

Study Shows One-Third of Kids Have Two or More Sugary Drinks Daily

Study Shows One-Third of Kids Have Two or More Sugary Drinks Daily

53 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.