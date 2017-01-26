BMW i Autonomous Tech Will Reach Wider Model Range From 2021

The i brand of BMW made its start with a band and with a number of high tech vehicles in its lap, the project is getting much better with each passing day.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

According to the high officials at the BMW, they are working on the i division’s autonomous system that will be something really off the charts and will be introduced by the year 2021, according to AutoCar.

The company is aiming to make the products better and the autonomous technology to be best among the other EVs providing it.

Wortmann the senior Vice President of BMW said that there is a lot to come for BMW in the coming few year. The VP said that the new technology is used to generate electric power in i3 and i8 while this technology will be processed for betterment to be used in ET entire line up as well.

He said that BMW has the largest number of plug-in hybrids on the road currently which is the reason that they are working on the betterment of the technology.

He said that they are going to test the technology on other domains which means that they have expanded their horizon far from the electric domain only. They are now going to work on the inclusion of autonomous system of their EVs as well.

He also said that everybody thought that i in the division meant that it is an electric domain but the i in his division denotes “Innovation”. This means that BMW will bring all the innovative tricks in the vehicles of this line up.

The next generation of the BMW vehicles will surely showcase fearers of electric terrain and autonomous system as well. The BMW cars offered by 2021 will have a next level of technology to offer.