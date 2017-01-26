 
 

Toyota To Become Top Resale Brand For 2017 Models

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 3:21pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Toyota to Become Top Resale Brand for 2017 Models
Credit: Getty Images
  • Toyota to have best resale record for year 2017: KBB report
 

Toyota is going to be the best resale brand for the year 2017 according to KBB

Kelly Blue Book which does the surveys regarding the best car brands, their resale value and the best car models in country has shared a new report this week.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

According to KBB, Toyota is the leading brand of year 2017 that will have best resale value for customers. It also designated the best first ever luxury brand title to Porsche.

Toyota hasn’t wont the title of best resale brand since the year 2014. The title was gained by Subaru for the next two years in a row. KBB always offers its Best Resale Value title of brands after calculating and estimating their five year residual value for money.

The list present by KBB this year have a few surprising names as well. The company has listed 9 models out of the 10 selected to be light trucks.

These included eight pickups in total which shows the interest of public in these vehicles and the amount of money that can be saved on these. These vehicles had the highest resale value while the cars don’t have too much to offer.

According to Ibarra of KBB, the high residual value of light trucks indicates the fact that they will be the priority of many in the coming few years and will have a strength in coming five years too.

General Motors had the most models in this list. It had four models that are topped in this line including the Chevy Colorado, Chevy Silverado, GMC Canyon and GMC Sierra.

Toyota had three models in the list which are 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra. On the other hand, Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Wrangler and Subaru WRX also made in the list of top ten. According to KBB, the average 2017 model will retain of about 32.9 percent of its total money.

