Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 3:24pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Wal-Mart which is the biggest retail company if US and many other parts of world has stepped into the domain of offering automotive sales as well. However according to the new announcement made by the company, Wal-Mart’s won’t be directly participating in the sales of the cars.

On the other hand they will actually be an aid for automotive companies and the customers to get an easy access to their desired car models. They won’t partner up directly with various dealerships to do so, nor will they sell them directly at the stores.

According to AutoNews, they will lease space in selected stores to its partner CarSaver that will help in selling these cars. The CarSaver is an online auto retail platform which is pretty famous for car sales. Thus it will be the duty of CarSaver to sell the cars but Wal-Mart’s duty will be only limited to leasing the space.

The company CarSaver will on the other hand connect shoppers with their desired dealerships. They have already partner up with companies like that of AutoNation and ally Financial so they can connect the customers to them as well as dependent on the choice of customers.

The program offered by Cars avers will let the customers to structure a deal among customers who will be connected to local dealers which will be near them. The local dealerships that have certified CarSaver will be linked with it to sell the cars.

Wal-Mart is becoming the means to provide easy access to car dealing via this new operating solution. The company has also offered to link insurance companies with the sold cars for customers.

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

