 
 

2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Is On Sale Now

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 3:28pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift is on Sale Now
Credit: AutoCar
  • 2017 Skoda Octavia Face lift Priced from £17,055 to £30,085
 

The car has more power, more style than ever

The 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift has been introduced in market and is now available or sale. The car can be yours in any price from £17,055 to £30,085. The price of £17,055 is set for the very basic model.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The price is lower than that of Ford Focus, and Audi A3. However it is more than that of the new Hyundai i30 and Volkswagen Golf.

The Octavia vRS is a hot hatch that starts at the price of £25,130 which is a 227bhp, 2.0 liter petrol engine model. The hot hatch comes with a manual gearbox and will be available in £29,330 for a diesel,all-wheel drive automatic model.

The Octavia Estate will be offered from £18,225 and its all-wheel drive version Scout will start from £26,525, according to AutoCar. The price increase is done due to the facelift given to the model and the extra kit that is introduced in the model as well.

The new 2017 models have a lot of upgrades to follow. They have gotten new front and rear end designs. All the vehicles have gotten updated in car technology and a better range of vRS range toppers.

The lineup of cars is now offered in a range of nine engines that are set between 1.0 liter and 2.0 liter capacities. The powered offered by these engines range from 85bhp to 227bhp. The models will be offered in both all wheel and two wheel modules.

The vehicles have been given new LED headlights and redesigned tail lights too. Along with that the bonnet shape has been changed as well. They will be offered in the range of 16 inches, 17 inches and 18 inches wheels too.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

56 minutes ago

Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

1 hour ago

Toyota to Become Top Resale Brand for 2017 Models

Toyota to Become Top Resale Brand for 2017 Models

1 hour ago

BMW i Autonomous Tech Will Reach Wider Model Range From 2021

BMW i Autonomous Tech Will Reach Wider Model Range From 2021

1 hour ago

Self-driving Ubers are Back in California But with Human Drivers

Self-driving Ubers are Back in California But with Human Drivers

1 hour ago

Heinz Wants to Make Monday After Super Bowl Sunday a National Holiday

Heinz Wants to Make Monday After Super Bowl Sunday a National Holiday

1 hour ago

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams

1 hour ago

Study Shows One-Third of Kids Have Two or More Sugary Drinks Daily

Study Shows One-Third of Kids Have Two or More Sugary Drinks Daily

2 hours ago

Tostitos Unveils Super Bowl LI Party Bag

Tostitos Unveils Super Bowl LI Party Bag

2 hours ago

Super Bowl LI: NASA Holds a Pre-Super Bowl Event at Johnson Space Center

Super Bowl LI: NASA Holds a Pre-Super Bowl Event at Johnson Space Center

2 hours ago

Rogue Accounts Emerge On Twitter to Fight Donald Trump on Climate Change

Rogue Accounts Emerge On Twitter to Fight Donald Trump on Climate Change

2 hours ago

John Cleese Teases DC Role in Tweet

John Cleese Teases DC Role in Tweet

2 hours ago

Researchers Grow New Mouse Pancreas within the Body of a Rat

Researchers Grow New Mouse Pancreas within the Body of a Rat

2 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

2 hours ago

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Cars & Vehicles

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

56 minutes ago

Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

1 hour ago

Toyota to Become Top Resale Brand for 2017 Models

Toyota to Become Top Resale Brand for 2017 Models

1 hour ago

BMW i Autonomous Tech Will Reach Wider Model Range From 2021

BMW i Autonomous Tech Will Reach Wider Model Range From 2021

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

56 minutes ago

Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

1 hour ago

Toyota to Become Top Resale Brand for 2017 Models

Toyota to Become Top Resale Brand for 2017 Models

1 hour ago

BMW i Autonomous Tech Will Reach Wider Model Range From 2021

BMW i Autonomous Tech Will Reach Wider Model Range From 2021

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.