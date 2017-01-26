2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift is on Sale Now

The 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift has been introduced in market and is now available or sale. The car can be yours in any price from £17,055 to £30,085. The price of £17,055 is set for the very basic model.

The price is lower than that of Ford Focus, and Audi A3. However it is more than that of the new Hyundai i30 and Volkswagen Golf.

The Octavia vRS is a hot hatch that starts at the price of £25,130 which is a 227bhp, 2.0 liter petrol engine model. The hot hatch comes with a manual gearbox and will be available in £29,330 for a diesel,all-wheel drive automatic model.

The Octavia Estate will be offered from £18,225 and its all-wheel drive version Scout will start from £26,525, according to AutoCar. The price increase is done due to the facelift given to the model and the extra kit that is introduced in the model as well.

The new 2017 models have a lot of upgrades to follow. They have gotten new front and rear end designs. All the vehicles have gotten updated in car technology and a better range of vRS range toppers.

The lineup of cars is now offered in a range of nine engines that are set between 1.0 liter and 2.0 liter capacities. The powered offered by these engines range from 85bhp to 227bhp. The models will be offered in both all wheel and two wheel modules.

The vehicles have been given new LED headlights and redesigned tail lights too. Along with that the bonnet shape has been changed as well. They will be offered in the range of 16 inches, 17 inches and 18 inches wheels too.