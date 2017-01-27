Mercedes Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Directed By Coen Brothers Released

This is the best Super Bowl commercial of 2017 so far and it will be hard top. The Coen Brothers directed their first ever Super Bowl ad. And that is not all. Legendary actor Peter Fonda appears in the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster Super Bowl Commercial and he is at the age of 76 as cool as ever.

When the theme is Easy rider then "Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf cannot be left out. The Coen Brothers start the Mercedes-Benz commercial with scenes at a biker bar in the middle of nowhere. A fight breaks out that gets stopped in its track by a biker storming in screaming "blocked in."

Outside the bar a Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster has parked in front of their bikes. Then Peter Fonda makes his entry. Watch the extended version of the Mercedes Super Bowl 2017 commercial below.

Peter Henry Fonda is the son of Henry Fonda and brother of Jane Fonda. Fonda is one of the biggest icons of the counterculture of the 1960s. The Coen Brother's list of hit movies include Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, True Grit and Burn after Reading.

Shortly after the world premiere of the AMG GT R, the sports car and performance brand from Affalterbach is presenting two exciting roadster variants of the two-seater sports car.

Alongside the AMG GT Roadster, the AMG GT C Roadster enhances the portfolio with a completely new model variant. “With our two Roadster models, we are strategically expanding the AMG GT family by two exciting variants.

With the AMG GT C Roadster, we are also introducing a new model variant to which we have transferred main performance-related components from our top sports car, the AMG GT R. The result: a highly dynamic driving experience in a very exclusive ambience, coupled with that pure roadster feeling,” says Tobias Moers, Chairman of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

With the AMG GT C Roadster, Mercedes-AMG is introducing a further output level of the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo, thereby underlining the exclusive character of the new model. At 410 kW (557 hp), the peak output is 35 kW (47 hp) above that of the AMG GT S and 20 kW (28 hp) below the Mercedes-AMG GT R. The maximum torque of 680 newton meters is available from 1900 to 5750 rpm. A sprint from zero to 100 km/h is absolved in 3.7 seconds, and this fulminating acceleration only ends at the top speed of 316 km/h.

The new 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster arrive in the United States this Fall. There is no pricing announced yet.

Two years ago, the Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl Ad titled fable retold the classic race between the tortoise and the hare. The 60-second commercial was a mix of awesome animated cartoon animals and real world. The ad promoted the Mercedes-AMG GT.

