 
 

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Revealed

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 2:26am CST

 

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Revealed
  • Dodger unveils the latest body design of Challenger SRT Demon
 

More details on the upcoming car shows a newly designed sexy wide-body design

Dodger just dropped a multitude of details for the new Challenger SRT Demon car which is going to hit the market very soon. The latest look reveals the car’s sexy wide body design.

As the name implies the Demon by Dodger will be as big as it can be. The new Demon car will be released with some very pronounced fender flares. The new flares were revealed as part of the latest teaser shots released by Dodger.

Those looking at only the flares should not confuse the car for having good looks but the new modifications made to the wheels, suspension and steering are also part of the package, according to MotorAuthority.

The modifications will lead to a wider track than any other car in the Challenger lineup. Dodger itself has declared the overall width of the car has been increased up to 3.5 inches.

The new will also have custom set wheels measuring 18x11. The tail of the car has a distinct demon tail design. All four of the Nitto’s NT05R tires measure a massive 315/40 since they come with a custom compound and construction.

The side wall will have a custom Demon logo. The set of Nitto tires are a new addition not present in previous models. The new Demon is also the first production car fittedwith drag strip heroes as a standard.

According to Nitto the tires have a specialized race compound and have been engineered for optimal traction and pressure distribution.

Although details on the engine have remained silent there is no doubt of the power since other models like the Hellcat has been supercharged with a 6.2-liter V-8. The V8 is capable of 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. For Demon Dodger will definitely up the game.

