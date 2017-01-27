Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

The age of six is a turning point in girls. That is because by then some of the stereotypes and prejudices that haunt society regarding the gender war are almost assimilated by these otherwise care-free souls.

Many of the little girls considered females to be less brilliant than males. This gender mindset thus takes hold of the psyches of the girls early onwards and stunts their ability to stand up for themselves.

The stereotypes in fact cast lengthy shadows that remain for a lifetime. Some of the girls never get over the negative consequences of the sort of remarks that let half the human race down.

Females constitute half the human race and they deserve equal rights alongside men. Yet such is hardly the case even today in a much more tolerant society that is cognizant of human rights.

The association of intelligence and brilliance with males is a stereotype that refuses to be laid to rest. Even in this age and time when females are taking giant steps towards matching their male counterparts, this sort of backwards thinking refuses to simmer down.

It takes an immense toll on the psyches of the girls. Some of them refuse to enter fields that require brilliance simply because the saying “it’s a man’s world” has become a sort of glass ceiling for them.

Whereas they actually have it in them to survive in a male-oriented society, the mindset of patriarchal thought is something that poisons their drive and motivation to succeed in their careers.

Kids from 5 to 7 years old were tested by scientists. They heard stories about a hypothetical person and then had to choose which of four people (two females and two males) that person was.

They also had to decide which person from a series was very smart. Girls aged six were more likely to say that if the person was brilliant, it must surely be a male member of the species.

This is the sort of thinking that has to go. Other experimental set-ups revealed that young girls tended to avoid giving credit to females and instead attributed greater intellectual abilities and IQ to males.

This is indeed sad since such is hardly the case. Females have progressed so much in modern times. Yet the stereotypes refuse to die a natural death.

The findings of this study appear in the journal Science.