Geek Builds iPhone SE Jenga Tower

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 5:46am CST

 

Game of iPhone Jengo cost over $40,000 to setup

The geeks over at Unbox Therapy wanted to do something different, so they did. What they did was take 108 iPhone SE smartphone in gold, swath them in bamboo skins, and then stack them up in something that looks similar to a Jenga tower.

I say looks similar because the tower has lots of space on the sides rather than being a smooth walled tower like a normal Jenga set. If you're wondering the cheapest iPhone SE sells for $399 and there are 108 of them in that tower. That means it cost over $43,000 to set up the iPhones for this one video.

The iPhone Jenga play goes on much longer than you might expect. After the tower finally collapses and the game is over, they announced that each of the 108 iPhone SE smartphones will be given away. It's a cool, if loud, video and worth a watch. It does have a bit of NSFW language so you have been warned.

