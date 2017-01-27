Hyundai Bringing five Ioniq models to Washington Auto Show

Hyundai is going to be at the Washington D.C. Auto Show and it will be showing off five different Ioniq models. Some of those models are what you might expect to see including a plug-in version, electric version, and a hybrid. There will be a couple special models with one autonomous car and a land speed record car.

Hyundai Ioniq and land speed record don't seem to belong in the same sentence. The Ioniq Land Speed Record vehicle set a speed record of over 157 mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah back in September. While that car will never be available for consumers, Hyundai says that the Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq electric will go on sale during the first quarter of 2017. The ioniq Plug-in Hybrid will go on sale in Q3 2017.

"Ioniq will attract an entirely new group of eco- and efficiency-oriented buyers in the U.S. market," said Mike O’Brien, vice president of Corporate, Product and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "With outstanding powertrain flexibility, design, connectivity, and advanced technologies, Ioniq meets the needs of a large and growing group of buyers needing a highly efficient, low-emissions vehicle without compromise to their daily lifestyles."

Hyundai will have some other interesting cars on display at the show that aren;t ioniq vehicles. The other vehicles include the Tucson fuel Cell, Bisimoto-modified Santa Fe SEMA vehicle, Genesis G90, Genesis G80 sport, and NFL Santa Fe wrap.