 
 

Hyundai Bringing Five Ioniq Models To Washington Auto Show

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 6:24am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Hyundai Bringing five Ioniq models to Washington Auto Show
 

There will be a Ioniq hybrid, plug-in, electric, autonomous, and land speed record model at the show

Hyundai is going to be at the Washington D.C. Auto Show and it will be showing off five different Ioniq models. Some of those models are what you might expect to see including a plug-in version, electric version, and a hybrid. There will be a couple special models with one autonomous car and a land speed record car.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Hyundai Ioniq and land speed record don't seem to belong in the same sentence. The Ioniq Land Speed Record vehicle set a speed record of over 157 mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah back in September. While that car will never be available for consumers, Hyundai says that the Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq electric will go on sale during the first quarter of 2017. The ioniq Plug-in Hybrid will go on sale in Q3 2017.

"Ioniq will attract an entirely new group of eco- and efficiency-oriented buyers in the U.S. market," said Mike O’Brien, vice president of Corporate, Product and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "With outstanding powertrain flexibility, design, connectivity, and advanced technologies, Ioniq meets the needs of a large and growing group of buyers needing a highly efficient, low-emissions vehicle without compromise to their daily lifestyles."

Hyundai will have some other interesting cars on display at the show that aren;t ioniq vehicles. The other vehicles include the Tucson fuel Cell, Bisimoto-modified Santa Fe SEMA vehicle, Genesis G90, Genesis G80 sport, and NFL Santa Fe wrap.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Revealed

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Revealed

3 hours ago

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

14 hours ago, 3:32pm CST

2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift is on Sale Now

2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift is on Sale Now

14 hours ago, 3:28pm CST

Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

15 hours ago, 3:24pm CST

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

13 minutes ago

Geek Builds iPhone SE Jenga Tower

Geek Builds iPhone SE Jenga Tower

38 minutes ago

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

1 hour ago

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

1 hour ago

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

2 hours ago

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad

2 hours ago

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 800 Games

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 800 Games

3 hours ago

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

3 hours ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

3 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Cars & Vehicles

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Revealed

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Revealed

3 hours ago

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

14 hours ago, 3:32pm CST

2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift is on Sale Now

2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift is on Sale Now

14 hours ago, 3:28pm CST

Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

Walmart Won’t Sell Cars Directly to Customers

15 hours ago, 3:24pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

13 minutes ago

Geek Builds iPhone SE Jenga Tower

Geek Builds iPhone SE Jenga Tower

38 minutes ago

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

1 hour ago

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.