The Yalu iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Source Code Is Out

The Yalu iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Source code has been made available by Luca Todesco. It can be now downloaded by the developers, security and jailbreak community. We all know how Todesco was very vocal about the expansion of Yalu’s capabilities to support 64-bit devices running iOS 10.2.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

However at the very same time he also mentioned that iOS 10.2 wasn't really on his radar. The iOS 10.3 Beta 1 has been released and the iOS 10.2.1 is also now available to the public. Todesco has made the Yalu iOS 10.2 incomplete jailbreak code available on GitHub and can be downloaded by almost anyone.

You must note that the release is incomplete. As the word suggests the jailbreak implementation for iOS 10.2 is not fully functional. This source code can be downloaded and used by a person who is capable enough to complete the code. Now things can get very interesting if someone happens to do something impressive with the code base.

Nevertheless Luca Todesco and Marco Grassi are continuing their work on this jailbreak and we might see a public release soon. Those of you with 64-bit devices running iOS 10.2.1 would be better off if you downgrade to iOS 10.2 since Apple is already testing iOS 10.3. Todesco might develop something that allows 64 bit devices to be jailbroken on 10.2 soon.

Let’s just keep our fingers crossed and for those of you who are interested in the 10.2 jailbreak can head to GitHub to download.