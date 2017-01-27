 
 

The New IOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating IPad Keyboard

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard
Steven Troughton Smith who is a known inquisitive developer has once again made use of his skills and has dived to explore the iOS 10.3 beta. He has emerged with information which Apple has supposedly been keen to keep away from end users.

Smith decided not to simply checkout what Apple has included but rather chose to explore what the company has chosen to hide. In his quest he has found a one hand floating keyboard designed for iPad. As per Smith when the keyboard is activated those who are using the iPad 9.7 inch or smaller will have a augmented experience.

This means those who are using the 12.9 inch iPad Pro will be left out. The keyboard will actually work similar as how Picture-in-Picture mode works for video. The user will be able to displace the keyboard across the screen. Also features such as swipe left or right on any key to backspace or space is equally exciting.

The trackpad is also functional in the floating mode. Before you get carried away with this floating keyboard idea you should know that it is currently accessed through a private API in the iOS 10.3 codebase. This took quite some time for Smith to find and expose using the iOS simulator via Xcode. There is a possibility that Apple might be planning to reveal this feature when it releases the latest iPad Series this year.

Now if the users will make use of it or not is a total different discussion. The real question is will users be comfortable in using this feature on a 9.7 inch or smaller iPad. The pictures which have been provided by Smith shows that the keyboard is out of place and the touch targets seem to be a bit too small for an iPad.

