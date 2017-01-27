 
 

Metallic Hydrogen Is A Reality Now

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now
Scientists have just found a way to make metallic solid hydrogen in the lab, by compressing it at ultrahigh pressure between two diamond anvils. Credit: Ranga Dias; Isaac Silvera
  • Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now and Could Prove to Be a Game Changer
 

It seems that metallic hydrogen is a reality now and could prove to be a game changer as far as the future of rocket fuel is concerned.

The ultimate cherished goal of high pressure physics seems to have been attained by the experts. The most precious and most valued material on the face of the planet has been created and it will come in handy in the rocket fuel of the times that are yet to come.

Termed atomic metallic hydrogen, it was manufactured by two scientists, Thomas D. Cabot Professor of the Natural Sciences Isaac Silvera and post-doctoral fellow Ranga Dias.

The creation of the rare material is described in a January 26 paper published in the journal Science.

Besides expanding the knowledge base in the field of chemistry, this material will have myriad applications. One of these is as a room temperature superconductor.

The whole story of the creation of metallic hydrogen was mentioned in a scientific journal. It happens to be the first sample of metallic hydrogen in the world.

So this is something which never existed in our history before the present exciting moment. A small sample of hydrogen was forced through a narrow opening at 495 gigapascal.

That is 71.7 million pounds-per-square-inch. It is in fact much greater than the pressure that is present at the core of the planet earth. 

At this extreme stage, solid molecular hydrogen breaks down to form atomic hydrogen. The latter is a metal. The possibilities are indeed infinite as far as this novel material is concerned. It has a revolutionary scope for the thrilling future of humanity.

One thing which is being postulated is that metallic hydrogen is meta-stable in its nature. Thus reminds one of diamonds which remain super-hard even when the pressure has been taken off them.

The metallic hydrogen remains a metal even when it has been released from the high pressure conditions which were involved in its making.  

For one thing such a room temperature superconductor could hold potential for the transportation sector. Levitating trains come to mind. Also electric vehicles and electronic gadgets could benefit immensely from this material.

Energy creation and storage are other areas where the applications could come in handy.  Finally, as far as rocket propellant is concerned, it will be virtually revolutionized thereby aiding space travel.

The only hitch right now is that it takes a lot of energy to make metallic hydrogen. Maybe clues as to the creation and spin-offs of metallic hydrogen could come from a similar analogy: the world of diamonds. 

