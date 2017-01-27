Scientists Put the Taste Back in Modern Tomatoes

The tomatoes that are found in the supermarket aisles are clearly lacking in the gustatory department. They just don’t have that “umami” taste that makes them such a delicacy as far as being ingredients in dishes such as spaghetti and meatballs and baked beans in tomato sauce is concerned.

Such is not the case anymore. Scientists have managed to restore the true taste of tomatoes. The study regarding this, which was published in the journal Science, had the horticulturists put some flavor back into tomatoes so that they became a scrumptious addition to the daily cuisine of many a culture.

One of the food scientists said that what they had done was just fix what had been wrong in supermarket tomatoes since the past 50 years. Now the new restored tomatoes will taste just as good as the tomatoes that were extant a century ago.

The first hurdle in front of the food scientists was finding out which exact chemical from hundreds found in tomatoes gave the particular flavor which was the desire of avid diners everywhere.

The problem with modern tomatoes was the lack of sufficient sugars and potent chemical agents that were necessary for the best flavor. These components had been lost during the past half a century due to the carelessness of farmers.

The tomatoes were thus analyzed at the genetic level by the horticulturists of today. Many alleles were found to have been deleted along the way due to ignorance and a general policy of agricultural drift.

After a lot of genomic mapping, the missing factors in the modern tomatoes were pinpointed with accuracy. The USA is only second to China in the field of tomato production.

The food scientists are busy breeding the new variety of tomatoes and they will take three to four years to be ready for the supermarket shelves.