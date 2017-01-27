 
 

Scientists Put The Taste Back In Modern Tomatoes

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 5:53pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists Put the Taste Back in Modern Tomatoes
Numerous genes responsible for the flavor of tomatoes have been lost, as food producers selected the fruit for other qualities, such as size and firmness. Now, Denise Tieman et al. reveal the lost genes associated with the original flavor. Credit: Harry Klee, University of Florida
  • Food Scientists discover key to restoring great tomato flavor
 

It seems that the food scientists have put the taste back into supermarket tomatoes which were said to lack any proper flavor.

The tomatoes that are found in the supermarket aisles are clearly lacking in the gustatory department. They just don’t have that “umami” taste that makes them such a delicacy as far as being ingredients in dishes such as spaghetti and meatballs and baked beans in tomato sauce is concerned.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Such is not the case anymore.  Scientists have managed to restore the true taste of tomatoes. The study regarding this, which was published in the journal Science, had the horticulturists put some flavor back into tomatoes so that they became a scrumptious addition to the daily cuisine of many a culture. 

One of the food scientists said that what they had done was just fix what had been wrong in supermarket tomatoes since the past 50 years. Now the new restored tomatoes will taste just as good as the tomatoes that were extant a century ago.

The first hurdle in front of the food scientists was finding out which exact chemical from hundreds found in tomatoes gave the particular flavor which was the desire of avid diners everywhere.  

The problem with modern tomatoes was the lack of sufficient sugars and potent chemical agents that were necessary for the best flavor. These components had been lost during the past half a century due to the carelessness of farmers.

The tomatoes were thus analyzed at the genetic level by the horticulturists of today. Many alleles were found to have been deleted along the way due to ignorance and a general policy of agricultural drift.

After a lot of genomic mapping, the missing factors in the modern tomatoes were pinpointed with accuracy. The USA is only second to China in the field of tomato production.

The food scientists are busy breeding the new variety of tomatoes and they will take three to four years to be ready for the supermarket shelves. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

40 minutes ago

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

15 hours ago

Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

15 hours ago

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams

1 day ago, 2:45pm CST

Best Super Bowl TV Deals: 65-inch Samsung KS8000 HDR 4K TV Dropped in Price

Best Super Bowl TV Deals: 65-inch Samsung KS8000 HDR 4K TV Dropped in Price

3 hours ago

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

7 hours ago

The HTC Android Wear Smartwatch Project Is No More

The HTC Android Wear Smartwatch Project Is No More

7 hours ago

How To Jailbreak iOS 10.2 [Tutorial]

How To Jailbreak iOS 10.2 [Tutorial]

7 hours ago

The Yalu iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Source Code Is Out

The Yalu iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Source Code Is Out

8 hours ago

Hyundai Bringing five Ioniq models to Washington Auto Show

Hyundai Bringing five Ioniq models to Washington Auto Show

11 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

11 hours ago

Geek Builds iPhone SE Jenga Tower

Geek Builds iPhone SE Jenga Tower

12 hours ago

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

12 hours ago

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

12 hours ago

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

14 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

40 minutes ago

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

15 hours ago

Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

15 hours ago

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams

Elon Musk Plans on Building a Tunnel in LA to Ease Traffic Jams

1 day ago, 2:45pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

40 minutes ago

Best Super Bowl TV Deals: 65-inch Samsung KS8000 HDR 4K TV Dropped in Price

Best Super Bowl TV Deals: 65-inch Samsung KS8000 HDR 4K TV Dropped in Price

3 hours ago

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

7 hours ago

The HTC Android Wear Smartwatch Project Is No More

The HTC Android Wear Smartwatch Project Is No More

7 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.