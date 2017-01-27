Marvel’s Black Panther Cast, Lineup and Synopsis Revealed

Up until now, Marvel has been keeping the Black Panther project under wraps. Having introduced Chadwick Boseman as the character in last year’s Captain America: Civil War, an independent movie was announced for the Prince of Wakanda character. The production preparations was announced last week when Marvel’s Black Panther official social media posted a picture of the new title logo.

Earlier today, the fans got to know the full lineup of the cast of the movie. The cast includes, as per Marvel’s revelation are Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, DanaiGurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Additional cast members include; Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Sterling K. Brown and John Kani. Much exciting news is that Ryan Coogler who did amazing work in ‘Creed’ is going to be directing the Black Panther movie. The synopsis of the movie was also revealed.

The storyline continues after the events of Captain America Civil War, when T’Challa returns to isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. Upon his return to the throne, an old enemy reemerges which will put T’Challa and his fighting hero, Black Panther in the middle of a conflict which threatens Wakanda and the world in peril.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther executive producers are Kevin Feige with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee. Coogler’s behind the camera crew were also announced and consist of, director of photography Rachel Morrison, A.S.C., production designer Hannah Beachler, editors Claudia Castello and Michael P. Shawver; along with costume designer Ruth E. Carter, visuals effects supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, Academy Award- winning makeup designer Joel Harlow and seven-time Academy Award nominee, special effects supervisor Dan Sudick.