Richard Kelly Talks About Making Donnie Darko 3

Donnie Darko became a cult hit after its release in 2001. Starring Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone and Patrick Swayze, the movie had psychological and symbolic themes which became a hit with the younger audience overtime. Director of the movie, Richard Kelly has recently been hinting at a sequel of the movie.

The sequel in a sense that it would be Richard Kelly’s second part directing the movie. In Hollywood, this Richard Kelly’s installment will be considered the third movie in the franchise.

There was a sequel S. Darko based on Donnie’s little sister who gets stranded in a little town while on a trip with a friend. S. Darko then gets pulled in a psychological fate that the town is headed towards involving a water tower.

The movie did not reach the same level of popularity that the first movie did. Richard Kelly also refuses to acknowledge the sequel. He said that he felt he felt “angry and filled with rage” following the “horribly violating” S. Darko. He said that he could not bring himself to watch S. Darko.

“I’ve never seen it – it was horribly violating,” Kelly said. “It was incredibly painful to think about what they were doing, it made me very angry, filled with rage.”

So Kelly revealed that he is working on his own sequel to the movie. He said in a statement that, “I think there’s something much bigger and more ambitious to do in that universe.

It’s big and expensive and I think there’s time to get to that. I want to make sure we’ve got the budget to do it justice and not to compromise anything.

Another story in this world needs resources and we need to have that in place. I need to get my next film out of the gate and then we can go back and look at it.” Fans are currently working on their theories about the possible plots of the movies.