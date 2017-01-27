 
 

Ford SmartLink Provides Older Cars Modem Connectivity Features

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 6:56pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

The model from 2010-16 can get their systems updated for getting Ford SmartLink modern connectivity features including remote start, lock and unlock, Wi-Fi access capable of hosting up to eight devices, and vehicle health, security and location alerts.

Ford has new announcement for its customers. The company will be offering its famous connectivity service for all the customers who have the cars belonging to models from 200-2016. The customers will be able to upgrade their vehicles with the latest version of Ford SmartLink any time they want.

The older models of Ford and Lincoln which do not have the facility of Ford SmartLink will be able to get it now through a software update by the company. It will let them have the superior experience of connectivity and comfort in no time.

The Ford SmartLink offers a lot of comforting features including remote start, locking and unlocking of car, WIFI access and hotspot feature for almost eight devices, vehicle health system, location and security alerts.

The components that will be included with the Ford SmartLink will be 4G LTE enabled OBD II plug in device, an app that will serve as a companion for the software and a Web Portal that will make the remote features work the car to be in control of the owner.

The creative and technology team has developed this system of Ford SmartLink after the hard work of two years. This system is pretty accurate and very handy as well.

This is the reason it is now regarded as the best connectivity software offered in the market. The news of older cars offered to have this software is a really encouraging for the car owners.

They will be able to get an upgrade from the respective dealer upon taking an appointment. The software update will start officially in a few weeks. Until then the users can see the details of the project on the official page of Ford.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

