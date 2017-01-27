 
 

New Study Reveals 1 In 4 Adults And 1 In 10 Teens In US Still Use Tobacco

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 7:02pm CST

 

Getty Images
  • New research in US shows 1 in 4 U.S. Adults, and 1 in 10 Teens Use Tobacco
 

New research shows that 40 percent of smokers also use e-cigarettes and tobacco in different forms.

Though, people are well aware of dangers of tobacco, but still many U.S citizens are using it. New research was conducted on the subject that included more than 46000 people. The research found that in U.S alone, 28 percent of adults use tobacco and 9 percent of teens used tobacco last month.

There are different tobacco products in the market, including cigars, cigarettes, filtered cigars, cigarillos, hookahs, pipe tobaccos, snus pouches and several smokeless tobaccos.

Researchers also found that, 40 percent of smokers also use e-cigarettes and it’s becoming very common. The researchers said that it’s proved that smoking is very harmful to health. In the U.S alone, 480000 deaths occur every year, but if we quit smoking completely we can reverse this figure, said lead researcher Andrew Hyland. 

The most common form of tobacco is cigarettes, but e-cigarettes are also getting popular among young and adults. Similarly hookahs are also highly used by 18 to 24 year old youngsters in the US, said Hyland.

The research study found that 23 percent of adults are cigarettes smoker and 7 percent out of them also use e- cigarettes. Thirteen percent of Teenagers between 12 and 17 smoke cigarettes regularly and 11 percent also use e-cigarettes.

The research report published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study has highlighted the importance of implementing new laws for tobacco control, said Erika Sward, assistant vice president for national advocacy at the American Lung Association.

Instead of quitting cigarettes, several people start using other tobacco products that’s very alarming. All health sectors, including lung associations are really concerned about vast number of people using tobacco in the form of cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

