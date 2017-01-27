Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

Merced’s-Benz just showed off its first look of the future generation cars with the help of Aesthetics A. the new conceptual sculpture was just showcased by Mercedes in order to give the public an insight about the upcoming models.

This kind of designing is supposed to be adapted by the eight upcoming models of the company. These models will be prepared by Mercedes- Benz in the next three years to come.

These will also be the primitive design codes for the upcoming cars in the A-Class and B-Class line up. Along with that the cars of the sub line up CLA and CLA Shooting Brake will follow this designing as well.

According to AutoCar, there are a lot of things that are different in this Mercedes-Benz styling. It is not like that of the recent cars of Mercedes which have a lot of styling going on, on the exterior. However this design seems to showcase a fuller body and a smooth experience that will makes the car look large in size.

The new look by Mercedes-Benz is defined as “Sensual Purity”. This is the first time an overall design will be applied to most of the cars that will have transverse engines.

According to chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz, Wagener, this design is supposed to have less lines and creases giving the car more body. They have taken the step towards purism and are going to apply it to the next-gen cars.

The design does not look like that of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe with all the reductions of lines on the body. This new design is pretty much different from the current body designing used by Mercedes-Benz. We might get to see new models in the A-Class and B-Class as well.