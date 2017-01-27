2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

The 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout has been revealed by company and it has gotten a few exciting things to look for sure as well. This is a new seven seat SUV that will be officially revealed at the Geneva Motor Show. It has also gotten more protection to safeguard the body of vehicle for off-road driving experience.

There is a big prominent difference in the vehicle as well. It has protruding front and rear bumpers which is different from Octavia Scout by the company. The bumpers are silver in color and are divided in three sections too.

The 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout has gotten a few specify styling details which were not presented before the company. It has silver trim around the front grille, new side windows, and mirror housing along with the solver roof rails, according to AutoCar.

There than that customers will have a chance of driving the car with 19 inches alloy rims and tinted rear windows along with tinted side windows to. The car’s front wing will be adorned with Scout badge giving away its unique build up for on lookers.

It will have a four wheel drive and DSG automatic gearbox. It has been given off-road assist and an adjustable throttle response, dampers and diff lock in order to locate directions in a much better way. Along with these Hill-Hold and Hill-Descent controls will be introduced too.

The vehicle will be offered in option of 1.4 liter TSI petrol engine with a power of 125PS. Other than that it will be offered in options of 2.0 TSI 178 bhp engine, 2.0 TDI 148 bhp diesel engine and 2.0TDI 187bhp diesel engine too.

The price of all the variants of 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout have not been revealed yet but is expected that it will higher in the lineup range.