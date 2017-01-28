 
 

Anthropologists Discover 38,000 Year Old Engraved Art In France

Posted: Jan 28 2017, 5:24am CST

 

Anthropologists Discover 38,000 Year Old Art Engraving in France
Credit: Musée national de Préhistoire collections
 

The finding marks some of the earliest known graphic imagery found in Western Eurasia

Anthropologists claim they have discovered an ancient engraved piece of art from a cave in southwestern French that could rank among the oldest images found in west Eurasia.

The single slabs contains pits or cupules that are placed in a certain pattern and dates back approximately 43,000 to 33,000 years ago – the earliest modern human culture in Europe. 

The art in the region what is collectively known as Auringnacian art opens a new window into the lives of people living during that period.

“The discovery sheds new light on regional patterning of art and ornamentation across Europe at a time when the first modern humans to enter dispersed westward and northward across the continent.” Randall White, a New York University anthropologist who led the excavation in France’s Vézère Valley said.

“Following their arrival from Africa, groups of modern humans settled into western and central Europe, showing a broad commonality in graphic expression against which more regionalized characteristics stand out. This pattern fits well with social geography model that see art and personal ornamentation as markers of social identity at regional, group and individual levels.”

Abri Blanchard, the French site of recent discovery has previously yield a complex image of wild cow surrounded by rows of dots. In 2011, a team of international researchers carried out another expedition to the site for finding remaining deposits, but it was not until 2012 that the new art engraving was discovered. 

Abri Blanchard is a notable archeological site in the France. It has already offered some of greatest artifacts of human symbolism. Those artifacts include pierced shells and bones, ivory and engravings and paintings on limestone slabs.

