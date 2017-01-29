 
 

Top Science Stories This Week

Posted: Jan 29 2017, 4:05am CST | by , Updated: Jan 29 2017, 4:09am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Top Science Stories This Week
A full image of Earth taken by NOAA's GOES-16 satellite. Credit: NOAA/NASA
 

466 Million-Year-Old Space Collision is Still Sending Meteorites on Earth

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Majority of the meteorites that are found on Earth today are produced by a giant asteroid collision in outer space taking place some 466 million years ago. But scientists have long wanted to know what type of meteorites fall on Earth before that collision. When they analyzed millions of years old micrometeorites, they found that most of meteorites we see today are different from the ones that have fallen in the Earth’s early history. 34% of pre-collision meteorites belong to a meteorite type called primitive achondrites, only 0.45 percent of such meteorites fall on Earth today.

By studying different types of meteorites that have made their way to Earth, scientists can learn about their compositional properties and parent body. This information can also help them develop a better understanding of how our Solar System formed and evolved. 

NOAA’s New Weather Satellite Returns its First Views of Earth

NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite has sent back its first images of Earth this week and they are absolutely amazing.

The next generation satellite was launched into the space on November 19 and it is intended to take most detailed and clear of Earth to date, which will enable meteorologists to provide more accurate and timely weather forecast and to pinpoint the exact location of cyclones and thunderstorms with more precision. 

The new weather satellite is far superior than any existing GOES satellite. To put this in perspective, GOES-16 has four times better resolution and five times faster coverage than satellites ever orbited the Earth. It captures a high-definition images of the continental United States every 5 minutes and the full Earth every 15 minutes.

China Plans to Launch New Lunar Probe in November 

China has announced its plans to send a lunar mission before the end of 2017.

The mission, known as Chang’s-5, is aiming to dig the moon’s surface and bring back samples of rocks from there. This would be the China’s first ever automated moon surface sampling probe and would also be the first retrieval mission in more than 40 years. The last time such probe was launched in 1976 by Soviet Union.

Next year, China is also planning to send a lunar probe to the far side of the moon. If successful, China will become the first country to achieve soft landing on that part of the moon.

Astronaut Tim Peake will Return to Space Station for Second Mission

Tim Peake became first official Britain astronaut when he was launched into International Space Station on December 2015 and spent six months there.

Now, Peake has unveiled his plans to return to ISS for a second mission with the European Space Agency. The announcement was made at the London Science Museum during the display of Soyuz capsule that brought him and two companions back to Earth.

Peak’s next mission is not scheduled yet and is not expected to take place before 2019. 

New Test for Detecting Life on Other Planets

Scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have created a simple chemistry that can search for signs of life on planets beyond Earth. 

The method focuses on amino acids which are building blocks of life on Earth. The test is 10,000 times more sensitive than current methods employed by NASA’s rovers.

When researchers tested the technique on salt-rich waters of Mono Lake in California, they were able to identify 17 different types of amino acids, which are the "the Signature 17 standard.” These amino acids are expected to be found in the salty ocean worlds of Saturn's moon Enceladus and Jupiter's moon Europa.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Giant Pterosaurs Fossil Discovered in Transylvania

Giant Pterosaurs Fossil Discovered in Transylvania

18 hours ago, 10:48am CST

Anthropologists Discover 38,000 Year Old Art Engraving in France

Anthropologists Discover 38,000 Year Old Engraved Art in France

23 hours ago, 5:24am CST

NASA Develops New Test for Detecting Life on Other Planets

NASA Develops Super-sensitive Test for Detecting Life on Other Planets

1 day ago, 11:14pm CST

First Hybrid Human-Pig Embryos Created Using Stem Cells

First Hybrid Human-Pig Embryos Created Using Stem Cells

1 day ago, 8:13pm CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

4 hours ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

4 hours ago

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

4 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

15 hours ago, 1:50pm CST

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

15 hours ago, 1:46pm CST

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

1 day ago, 8:56pm CST

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

1 day ago, 8:51pm CST

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Set to Get Hybrid Performance Boost

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Set to Get Hybrid Performance Boost

1 day ago, 8:44pm CST

Time Crystals: New Form of Matter Created

Time Crystals: New Form of Matter Created

1 day ago, 8:04pm CST

Aston Martin Reveals 580-HP Vanquish S Volante Convertible

Aston Martin Reveals 580-HP Vanquish S Volante Convertible

1 day ago, 7:43pm CST

New Study Reveals 1 in 4 Adults and 1 in 10 Teens in US Still Use Tobacco

New Study Reveals 1 in 4 Adults and 1 in 10 Teens in US Still Use Tobacco

1 day ago, 7:02pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

Giant Pterosaurs Fossil Discovered in Transylvania

Giant Pterosaurs Fossil Discovered in Transylvania

18 hours ago, 10:48am CST

Anthropologists Discover 38,000 Year Old Art Engraving in France

Anthropologists Discover 38,000 Year Old Engraved Art in France

23 hours ago, 5:24am CST

NASA Develops New Test for Detecting Life on Other Planets

NASA Develops Super-sensitive Test for Detecting Life on Other Planets

1 day ago, 11:14pm CST

First Hybrid Human-Pig Embryos Created Using Stem Cells

First Hybrid Human-Pig Embryos Created Using Stem Cells

1 day ago, 8:13pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

4 hours ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

4 hours ago

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

4 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

15 hours ago, 1:50pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.