This Could Be The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Official Press Render

Samsung has already stolen spotlights all over the globe with Galaxy S8 and the fans can’t get enough of it. This week we have what is claimed to be the official Samsung Galaxy S8 render images.

Along with the render came a list of astounding specifications, that will make you drool. Specifications like 3D Touch and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, (even greater than LG G6) who would say no to Galaxy S8? Anyways, let’s not go adrift here.

Back to the 3D render – the front and back images are of terrible resemblance with the original piece that was shown live last Thursday. Studying the images more closely does reveal a few bugs. The front side does not quite satisfy the eye when you compare it with the front glass panel(as we have seen in previous leaks).

These renders must be fake, Samsung is not in the Bronze League, they can’t overlook a mistake in the resemblance of the render. We will be looking at the real 3D render of Samsung Galaxy S8 quite sooner.Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 during an Unpacked event in March with sales starting from 21st April.