Posted: Jan 29 2017, 11:10am CST

 

LG Watch Style Leaks
We all have been waiting for the Smart Watches which will lead the 2nd generation of Android Wear Smart Watches. Yes, it’s no other than LG’s Watch Sport and Watch Style collections.

Evan Blass, leaked the official images of the LG Watch Style. The LG Watch Style is alleged to be manufactured in two color themes: Rose Gold and Silver. LG Watch Style will be featuring Android Wear 2.0.

The images perfectly match all the previous leaks from other known reliable sources. LG Watch Style, as the name suggests, will be an icon for style.

While the LG Watch Sport will lead with the fitness features like heart rate sensor, Global Positioning System, and mobile data control. LG Watch Style is claimed to feature a 1.2” circular P-OLED display with 360x360 resolution.

LG Watch Style, certified by IP67 will have a 512MB RAM, 4 gigs of storage and a 240mAh Li-ion battery.

Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

