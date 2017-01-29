Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

Smart watches are stylish but we all have an inner gentleman within ourselves who would prefer a classy wristwatch. The Kronaby Collection seeks to provide both, a classy wristwatch and a smart wearable.

Although not being smartwatches, Kronaby’s new line of smartwatches (or more like “connected watches”) is a perfect blend of both the worlds. Another eye-flincher about the product is its battery life.

The battery life of a Kronaby Watch will last - as the manufacturers say - for TWO YEARS. While the analog watch stays on forever, so, that’s a plus. Covering four different innovative design ranges, Kronaby Watches will be pulling notifications from your smartphone and display on the watch.

An alarm is a natural in any wristwatch, so Kronaby didn’t leave that behind either. There is also a vibrating reminder to get you moving. Kronaby Collection also provides a certain degree of freedom with personalising push buttons.

You can assign them with music control, camera remote and geotagging. This immense satisfaction and class will cost you over 345 pounds. Commercial availability is expected on March 31, though you can pre-order now from Here.