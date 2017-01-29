 
 

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Posted: Jan 29 2017, 12:00pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 29 2017, 12:13pm CST, in News | Apple

 

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black
 

Apple’s AirPods have been quite the hit so far. Despite the bulky $159 price tag, many people have deemed Apple AirPods as their perfect choice for wireless ear buds. One thing that caused a large number of low review ratings is the color.

You couldn’t get Apple AirPods in any color other than white. That was before BlackPods came in the play. BlackPods are technically Apple AirPods, just in black color. Though it’s not just the color.

The company, ‘BlackPods’ claims that their product – which is also named ‘BlackPods’ – is subjected to a complex shielding process that gives it a scratch-resistant finish. The product will cost you $249 as the manufacturers claim that the cost of the process is $99.

You can either buy the AirPods on your own from Apple and get them painted in black for $99 or simply order them from BlackPods for $249. But bear this in mind that your warranty with Apple will be void if you get your AirPods treated in black.

As expected, the BlackPods have also been hit with a 50-50 review stack. Some are psyched to finally have the black AirPods while some are confused over “why it costed them $90 extra?” Also, there’s still an undefined wait before the pre-orders start. Not to forget, AirPods by Apple itself take a time of approximately one and a half month to get shipped.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

