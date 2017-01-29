 
 

First Ever Direct Imaging Of Planets Orbiting A Star System

Posted: Jan 29 2017, 11:16pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 29 2017, 11:21pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System
Credit: NASA
 

Stunning video shows four planets orbiting a star system located 129 light years away from Earth

Despite all the depictions and illustrations of star systems over the years, we have not been able to see the actual images of planets orbiting around a star.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Now, for the first time, an astronomy graduate student at the University of California, Berkeley has created a stunning animation by stitching together direct images of a star system located 129 light years away from the Earth. 

This four-second animation is the result of more than seven years of observations from W.M. Keck observatory in Hawaii. The observatory has taken numerous images of the star system, called HR 8799, over the years and the graduate student Jason Wang has just turned those images into an incredible time-lapse video.

In the video, we can see four planets (white dots) orbiting around a star (inside a dark hole), like planets in our solar system revolve around the sun. Each of these four visible planets is more massive than Jupiter and takes between 40 and 400 years to complete one orbit. Three planets are much closer to the star while the fourth is orbiting relatively far away from the system.

HR 8799 is a young star that is just 30-million-year old and is almost five times brighter than Sun. It is located in the constellation of Pegasus. 

In 2008, researchers discovered that the star is surrounded by three planets, making it a multiplanetary star system. The fourth planet was detected in further observations in following year. Researchers suggest that these planets orbit star in roughly circular motion.

“It's just really cool that we can watch planets orbit other stars, and awesome to see by eye Keplerian motion in action.” Jason Wang told National Geographic.

By studying a young star system such as HR 8799, researchers are hoping to learn more about how planets form and evolve. It is like watching a star and its planets from somewhere above in space.

“It's just hard to go back billions and billions of years and rewind time in our own solar system,” said Wang. “We rather find it easier to study young star systems like this to understand planet formation.”

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

10 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

15 hours ago, 7:55am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

19 hours ago, 4:05am CST

Giant Pterosaurs Fossil Discovered in Transylvania

Giant Pterosaurs Fossil Discovered in Transylvania

1 day ago, 10:48am CST

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

11 hours ago, 12:00pm CST

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

11 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

11 hours ago, 11:27am CST

LG Watch Style Leaks

LG Watch Style Leaks

12 hours ago, 11:10am CST

This Could Be The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Official Press Render

This Could Be The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Official Press Render

12 hours ago, 10:31am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

22 hours ago, 1:03am CST

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

22 hours ago, 1:00am CST

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

22 hours ago, 12:47am CST

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

1 day ago, 1:50pm CST

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

1 day ago, 1:46pm CST

Anthropologists Discover 38,000 Year Old Art Engraving in France

Anthropologists Discover 38,000 Year Old Engraved Art in France

1 day ago, 5:24am CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

10 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

15 hours ago, 7:55am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

19 hours ago, 4:05am CST

Giant Pterosaurs Fossil Discovered in Transylvania

Giant Pterosaurs Fossil Discovered in Transylvania

1 day ago, 10:48am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

10 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

11 hours ago, 12:00pm CST

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

11 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

11 hours ago, 11:27am CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.