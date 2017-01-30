 
 

Real-time Location Tracking Coming To WhatsApp

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 2:17am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp
 

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature that will track the live location of members, allowing users to track the whereabouts of their friends in real time.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

According to the WABetaInfo account on Twitter which is known for leaking information related to WhatsApp updates, the feature will work on WhatsApp beta version 2.17.3.28 for iOS, 2.16.399+ on Android and will be disabled by default.

"The tracking can be kept on for 1 minute, 2 minutes, 5 minutes, or indefinitely. This comes in handy if you're supposed to meet the gang at a certain location and time, and you want to see how far away from the destination every one in the group is," phonearena.com reported on Monday.

The live streaming can also be disabled so that your group members can't learn where you are at any given moment, it added.

The "Live Location Tracking" is disabled by default, which means that WhatsApp needs to activate it when it is ready to be launched.

In December last year, WhatsApp added the features to revoke and edit the sent messages in a beta version testing. The feature is currently available in WhatsApp beta for the iOS 2.17.1.869 platform.

WhatsApp recently launched a video calling feature from India which was rolled out globally to other countries. The feature is available on all platforms -- Android, iOS and Windows.

With 160 million users in India, WhatsApp is available in more than 50 different languages around the world and in 10 Indian languages. Nearly 100 million calls are being made on the platform daily worldwide.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

Microsoft's HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

25 minutes ago

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

37 minutes ago

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

14 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

14 hours ago, 11:27am CST

Fat-shaming may Lead to Serious Health Risks, Says Study

Fat-shaming may Lead to Bigger Health Risks, Says Study

40 minutes ago

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

3 hours ago

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

13 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

14 hours ago, 12:00pm CST

LG Watch Style Leaks

LG Watch Style Leaks

15 hours ago, 11:10am CST

This Could Be The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Official Press Render

This Could Be The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Official Press Render

15 hours ago, 10:31am CST

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

18 hours ago, 7:55am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

22 hours ago, 4:05am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 day ago, 1:03am CST

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

1 day ago, 1:00am CST

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

1 day ago, 12:47am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Technology News

Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

Microsoft's HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

25 minutes ago

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

37 minutes ago

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

14 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

14 hours ago, 11:27am CST

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

Microsoft's HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

25 minutes ago

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

37 minutes ago

Fat-shaming may Lead to Serious Health Risks, Says Study

Fat-shaming may Lead to Bigger Health Risks, Says Study

40 minutes ago

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook